Delhi Capitals Player Arrested After Criminal Case Takes Serious Turn.

Delhi Capitals Star Arrested in Shocking Criminal Intimidation Case
Abishek Porel, who plays for Delhi Capitals, was arrested by police on Monday night. His electronic devices were already seized last month following allegations of rape and criminal intimidation. And on Monday, the police arrested him and took him into custody.
Legal troubles continue to increase for the Delhi Capitals star batsman, Abishek Porel. It has been confirmed that the Bengal and Delhi Capitals player has been arrested by the police in Hooghly district. His arrest comes after the allegations of rape and criminal intimidation, which have been lodged by a medical student.
Last month, the Calcutta High Court gave orders to seize his electronic devices as soon as possible. When everyone thought that the new update on his case would bring some relief to the young batsman, it only went worse. Now he has been arrested by the police and taken into further custody.
The FIR which has been lodged against Abishek Porel said, “Abishek Porel illegally confined the complainant. He denied her food and deliberately kept her isolated. As a result... the complainant became physically weak and was unable to walk properly. Despite having a flight... she was compelled to seek immediate medical attention due to the injuries sustained.”
Our Take
Abishek Porel is definitely not having a good time both on and off the field right now. If the legal troubles don't end as soon as possible for the young batsman, it would be having a huge impact on his cricketing career. Since he has been arrested by the police, the chances of him being available for Bengal in the domestic games is far less than expected.