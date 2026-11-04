Sure Bet of the Day, November 4! Outpick the Market This Week

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India 1.78 Place a bet New Zealand 1.98 Place a bet

India tour of New Zealand - India vs New Zealand

The 1st ODI match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland. Both the teams will be looking for a fresh start and the odds are currently in the favour of the Indian team.

Why is India Still Well Backed?

New Zealand will look to make home advantage count after winning three of their last five matches. Their recent form includes three consecutive victories before suffering a defeat in their latest outing. Daryl Mitchell will be a key batter after scoring 389 runs in his last five matches at an impressive average of 97.25 and a strike rate of 94.18. Will Young has also contributed 344 runs in 10 matches. With the ball, Michael Bracewell has taken nine wickets in six matches at an economy rate of 4.75, while Mitchell Santner has claimed six wickets in five games at 3.39.

In the first ODI, India will aim to start the series strongly despite having lost two of their last three matches. Shubman Gill is in outstanding recent form, having scored 783 runs in 10 matches at an average of 130.5 and a strike rate of 124.28. Rohit Sharma has added 554 runs at an average of 55.4 and a strike rate of 108.62. Gurnoor Brar has been an important wicket-taker, collecting 14 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 7.17. Kuldeep Yadav has also picked up eight wickets in five matches at 5.59. India have won two of their last five meetings with New Zealand and will look to improve that record in Auckland.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the first ODI between New Zealand and India approaches at Eden Park, Auckland, the pitch is expected to favour batters, with short boundaries offering plenty of scoring opportunities. The average first-innings ODI score is around 222, while chasing teams have won 48 of the 87 matches played here. Pacers may find some early assistance, while dew could help batters in the second innings. India have the advantage with them.

Women's Big Bash League - Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women

The 9th match of the Women’s Big Bash League will be played between the Hobart Hurricanes Women and the Melbourne Renegades Women. Seeing the odds, the Hobart Hurricanes Women have the edge with them.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Hobart Hurricanes Women 1.67 Place a bet Melbourne Renegades Women 2.08 Place a bet

Why are Hobart Hurricanes Women Still Well Backed?

Hobart Hurricanes will be eager to register their first win of the season after losing both opening matches. They currently sit seventh in the points table with zero points and a net run rate of -2.625. Lizelle Lee will be an important batter, having scored 240 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 154.83. Nicola Carey has contributed 133 runs. With the ball, Heather Graham has taken 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 8.06, while Linsey Smith has claimed 12 wickets in eight games at 6.95.

For the Renegades, this fixture presents an opportunity to bounce back after two consecutive defeats and secure their first points of the campaign. They are currently eighth in the standings with a net run rate of -2.265. Georgia Wareham will be central to their chances, having scored 288 runs in 10 matches at an average of 36 and a strike rate of 143.28. She has also taken 14 wickets at an economy rate of 6.14. Courtney Webb has added 167 runs, while Milly Illingworth has picked up eight wickets in 10 matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the upcoming WBBL clash at Bellerive Oval, Hobart, the pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest, with fast bowlers likely to find early bounce and seam movement. As the match progresses, the surface should become more batting-friendly, with an average first-innings T20I score of around 147. Spinners may receive limited assistance, while chasing teams have won 52% of matches. Hobart Hurricanes women have the edge with them.