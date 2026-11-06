Sure Bet of the Day, November 6! Follow the Thrill of the Chase!

Women's Big Bash League - Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Sixers Women

The 12th match of the Women's Big Bash League is set to be played between Melbourne Stars Women and the Sydney Sixers Women at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. Currently, the Sydney Sixers Women are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Sydney Sixers Women 1.68 Place a bet Melbourne Stars Women 2.20 Place a bet

Why are Sydney Sixers Women Still Well Backed?

In the upcoming 12th match of the 2026/27 Women's Big Bash League, Melbourne Stars Women will look to improve their position against Sydney Sixers Women on November 6 at Junction Oval, Melbourne. The Stars currently sit fifth with 2 points from 3 matches, having recorded 1 win and 2 defeats, alongside an NRR of -0.300. Their recent form shows four losses in five games. Meg Lanning has scored 335 runs in 10 matches at an average of 37.22, while Amy Jones has added 213 runs. With the ball, Sophie Day has claimed 13 wickets at an economy of 7.97, making her an important option.

In contrast, Sydney Sixers Women enter this fixture in stronger form, occupying first place with 4 points from 2 matches. They have won both their completed games and boast an impressive NRR of 2.250. Ellyse Perry leads their batting performers with 393 runs in 10 matches at an average of 43.67, while Sophia Dunkley has contributed 324 runs. Their bowling attack also looks dangerous, with Ashleigh Gardner taking 18 wickets at an economy of 7.69. Maitlan Brown has collected 12 wickets in 8 matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Junction Oval prepares to host this WBBL clash, the surface is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first-innings score stands at 151, while teams batting second have struggled, winning just one of three WBBL matches in 2026. Spinners have claimed 53% of wickets here, making them particularly important. With no clear advantage for either discipline, adapting to conditions will be crucial. Sydney Sixers Women have the edge here.

Nepal Premier League - Chitwan Rhinos (NPL) vs Pokhara Avengers (NPL)

In the 17th match of the Nepal Premier League, the Chitwan Rhinos will take on the Pokhara Avengers at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. The odds are in the favour of Chitwan Rhinos.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Chitwan Rhinos 1.67 Place a bet Pokhara Avengers 2.07 Place a bet

Why are Chitwan Rhinos Still Well Backed?

For the Chitwan Rhinos, the upcoming clash against Pokhara Avengers presents an opportunity to improve their position in the Nepal Premier League standings. They currently sit sixth with three points from three matches, recording one win, one loss and one no-result, alongside an NRR of -0.486. Dawid Malan has been their leading run-scorer with 86 runs in two innings at an average of 43, while Ravi Bopara has scored 81 at 81.00. In the bowling department, Kushal Singh Airee has taken four wickets at an economy of 6.50, while Rijan Kumar has also claimed four wickets.

For the Pokhara Avengers, this match is crucial as they look to register their first victory of the season. They are eighth in the table, having lost all three matches, with zero points and a net run rate of -1.770. Kushal Bhurtel leads their batting charts with 70 runs, followed by Anil Gharti with 53 and Mahedi Hasan with 53. However, their batting unit needs greater consistency. Shakib Al Hasan has been their standout bowler, taking four wickets in three matches at an impressive economy of 4.50.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the last 10 T20 matches at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, the average first-innings score has been around 174, suggesting good scoring opportunities for batters. Teams batting first and chasing have each won 50% of matches, indicating no significant toss advantage. Pacers have claimed 62% of the wickets, while spinners account for 32%. The surface offers a balanced contest, although seamers could play a major role. Chitwan Rhinos are the favourites here.