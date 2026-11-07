Sure Bet of the Day, November 7! India vs New Zealand: A Solid Bet of 1.74

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Why is India Still Well Backed?

In the second ODI, India will aim to extend their advantage after taking a 1-0 lead with a five-wicket DLS victory in the opening encounter. Shubman Gill has been in outstanding form, scoring 797 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 132.83. Rohit Sharma has also contributed 543 runs at 54.30. Among the bowlers, Gurnoor Brar has claimed 17 wickets in 10 matches, while Arshdeep Singh has taken nine wickets in four appearances. India's recent record shows three wins and two losses in five matches.

In the second ODI against India, New Zealand will look to bounce back and level the series after losing the opening match. Their recent form includes three wins and two defeats in their last five games. Daryl Mitchell has been a key performer, scoring 286 runs in five matches at an average of 57.20. Will Young has added 266 runs across 10 matches. With the ball, Michael Bracewell and Jacob Duffy have each taken eight wickets recently. Bracewell has maintained an economy of 5.06, while Duffy has an economy of 5.89.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the upcoming contest at Hnry Stadium, Wellington is expected to offer a balanced surface, providing opportunities for both batters and fast bowlers. Early movement and bounce could challenge the batters, while those who settle in can accelerate and score freely. The venue's scoring record suggests batting may not be straightforward, making wicket preservation important. India's stronger batting depth could prove valuable in these conditions. India are the favourites here.