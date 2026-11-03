Sure Bet of the Day, November 5! Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: A Solid Bet of 1.61

Parimatch Best Odds Adelaide Strikers Women 1.61 Place a bet

Why are the Adelaide Strikers Women Lions Still Well Backed?

Adelaide Strikers will look to continue their winning momentum after starting the tournament with a victory. They currently occupy fourth place with two points and a net run rate of +1.050. Laura Wolvaardt will be a key batter, having scored 324 runs in her last eight matches at an average of 46.29 and a strike rate of 127.55. Madeline Penna has also contributed 201 runs in 10 matches. With the ball, Darcie Brown has taken 10 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 7.56, while Amanda-Jade Wellington has claimed nine wickets in nine games.

With two consecutive defeats behind them, Brisbane Heat will be desperate to secure their first points of the season. They are currently sixth in the standings with zero points and a net run rate of -0.891. Georgia Redmayne has scored 253 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 28.11 and a strike rate of 127.13. Charli Knott has added 190 runs. Sarah Glenn has picked up seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 8.00, while Lucy Hamilton has taken eight wickets in 10 games. Brisbane have won three of their last five encounters against Adelaide and will aim to maintain that record.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Adelaide Strikers Women prepare to face Brisbane Heat at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney, the pitch is expected to favour bowlers, with all three recorded T20I matches showing bowling dominance. The average first-innings score is 131, while teams batting second average 122. Pacers and spinners have both found success, although bowling fantasy points are higher in the second innings. Batters will need patience to build competitive totals. Adelaide Strikers Women have the edge with them.