Sure Bet of the Day, November 8! Choose the Best Odds for Upcoming Matches

The Ford Trophy - Northern Districts vs Otago

The 10th match of the Ford Trophy is set to take place between Northern Districts and Otago at the Cobham Oval, Whangarei. Looking at the odds of the contest, Otago are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Otago 1.61 Place a bet Northern Districts 2.17 Place a bet

Why are Otago Still Well Backed?

Otago enter the contest in excellent form, having won all three of their opening matches to occupy the top position with 14 points and an NRR of 0.987. JM Cumming has been their standout batter, scoring 176 runs at an average of 58.66, while TK Parkes has added 107 runs. Their bowling attack has been particularly impressive, with MB Bacon leading the wicket charts with seven scalps at an average of 13.85 and an economy of 3.82. TC O'Connor and BNJ Lockrose have also taken six wickets each.

In the upcoming 10th match of the Ford Trophy 2026/27, Northern Districts will face Otago at Cobham Oval in Whangarei on November 8. Northern Districts have struggled for consistency, winning just one of their three matches and sitting fifth with four points and an NRR of -1.674. RR O'Donnell has been their leading run-scorer with 153 runs at an average of 51.00, including a century. XE Bell has also contributed 144 runs. With the ball, JH Brown and CB Rowell have claimed five wickets each, making them important players.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the upcoming clash at Cobham Oval in Whangarei, the pitch is expected to favour bowlers, particularly given that four of the last five completed T20 matches have produced bowling-friendly conditions. The average first-innings score is just 111, with teams losing around eight wickets. The surface could challenge batters with limited scoring opportunities, while disciplined bowling will be crucial. Considering Otago's stronger bowling attack and current form, Otago have the edge here.

The Ford Trophy - Wellington vs Auckland

In the 11th match of the Ford Trophy, the Wellington team will be taking on the Auckland team at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. Seeing the odds of the contest, the Auckland team have the edge with them.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Auckland 1.56 Place a bet Wellington 2.26 Place a bet

Why are Auckland Still Well Backed?

For Auckland, this encounter presents an opportunity to extend their impressive unbeaten run in the competition. They have won all three matches and occupy second place with 13 points and an excellent NRR of 1.522. DN Phillips has been outstanding with the bat, scoring 223 runs at an average of 74.33, including two centuries. SM Solia has also scored 174 runs, while CD Fletcher has added 131. Their bowling attack looks equally strong, with AL Olliver and A Ashok claiming eight wickets each at averages of 16.00 and 18.75 respectively.

Wellington will take on Auckland at the Basin Reserve on November 8. Wellington have managed just one victory from three matches and currently sit fourth with five points and an NRR of -0.500. OT Jackson has been a consistent performer, scoring 126 runs at an average of 42.00, while Muhammad Abbas has contributed 118 runs. With the ball, Yahya Zeb leads their wicket-taking charts with six wickets at an average of 20.50.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the upcoming Ford Trophy clash takes place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, the pitch is expected to favour batters, with pacers also likely to find some assistance. The average first-innings score is 288, suggesting good scoring opportunities for teams batting first. The side batting first has won 70% of the last 10 matches, indicating a clear advantage. Considering Auckland's unbeaten run and stronger overall performances, Auckland are the favourites here.