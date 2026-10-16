Sure Bet of the Day, October 16! Aim for the Best Value for Every Match Ahead

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India Women 1.85 Place a bet Zimbabwe Women 16.00 Place a bet

Zimbabwe Women tour of India - India Women vs Zimbabwe Women

The Indian Women’s team is all set to take on the Zimbabwe Women’s team for the first T20I Match at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. Looking at the odds, the Indian Women’s team are the favourites here.

Why are India Women Still Well Backed?

India have won their last five matches, showing consistency and confidence ahead of the series. Shafali Verma has been in outstanding batting form, scoring 511 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 63.88 and a strike rate of 175.6. Smriti Mandhana has also contributed significantly, scoring 375 runs at an average of 41.67. With the ball, Shree Charani has claimed 24 wickets in her last 10 matches at an economy rate of 4.02, while Deepti Sharma has taken 22 wickets.

As the Zimbabwe Women prepare for their maiden tour of India, they face a challenging task against an in-form home side. Zimbabwe have lost their last five matches and will need a much-improved performance to compete effectively in the opening T20I. Kelis Ndhlovu is one of their key batting options, having scored 207 runs in her last 10 matches at an average of 20.7. Michelle Mavunga has added 146 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 153.68. With the ball, Mavunga has taken seven wickets, while Nyasha Gwanzura has claimed four wickets in eight matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the first T20I between India Women and Zimbabwe Women in Raipur, the pitch is expected to offer a good contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers could find bounce and carry early on, allowing batters to play their shots with confidence. As the match progresses, the surface may slow down and bring spinners into the game. The average first-innings score is around 185, while dew could favor the chasing side. Considering their recent form and stronger lineup, India Women are the favourites here.

CSA Pro20 Cup - Limpopo vs Border

The Pool B of the CSA Pro20 Cup is set to have a contest between Limpopo and Border at the Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane. Seeing the odds, the Border are the favourites to win the match.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Border 1.63 Place a bet Limpopo 2.13 Place a bet

Why are Border Still Well Backed?

For the CSA Pro20 Cup 2026/27, Border have shown some promising individual performances, although their overall team standing cannot be confirmed from the supplied statistics. J Niemand leads their batting charts with 120 runs in four matches, while A Gqamane has scored 68 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 170.00. J Bossr has also contributed 71 runs in three matches. With the ball, S Langa has been Border’s standout performer, claiming seven wickets in four matches at an average of 14.42 and an economy rate of 7.04. K Molefe has taken five wickets, including an impressive best of 4/17.

Limpopo have several players capable of making an impact, though their exact position in the standings is not available in the supplied figures. EH Kemm has been their leading batter, scoring 109 runs in three matches at an average of 36.33, including a half-century. Abdullah Bayoumy has added 64 runs at an average of 32.00, providing useful support. In the bowling department, MN Piedt has claimed five wickets in three matches at an average of 16.40, while D Radebe has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 6.06.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the match approaches at Polokwane Cricket Club Ground, the pitch is expected to favour bowlers, particularly spinners, who can take advantage of the surface. The average T20 score is around 140 runs, suggesting that batters may need to work hard for their runs. Teams batting first have won 63% of the last eight matches, making a strong start important. Spinners could play a key role as the innings progresses, while batters will need to build partnerships carefully. Based on the available conditions, Border looks to be the better team here.