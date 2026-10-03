Sure Bet of the Day, October 3! Live the Game from First Ball to Final Over!

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Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition - India vs Pakistan

The Finals of the Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition is all set to be played between India and Pakistan at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin. Looking at the odds, the Indian team are the favourites here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India 1.23 Place a bet Pakistan 4.21 Place a bet

Why are India Still Well Backed?

For the Indian team, the form has been excellent heading into the Asian Games final, with 4 wins in their last 5 listed matches. India reached the final after defeating Sri Lanka in the semi-final, with Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah making major contributions. Ishan has scored 378 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 150.59. Abhishek Sharma has added 266 runs at a strike rate of 207.81, providing explosive starts. Among the bowlers, Ravi Bishnoi has taken 7 wickets in 7 matches, while Axar Patel has claimed 6 wickets.

For the Pakistan team, the recent record shows 2 wins, 1 loss and 1 no-result in their last 5 listed matches, with their latest result being a victory over Bangladesh in the semi-final. Sahibzada Farhan has been Pakistan's leading batter, scoring 389 runs in his last 9 matches at an average of 55.57 and a strike rate of 156.85. Saim Ayub has contributed 170 runs at a strike rate of 153.15 while also taking 7 wickets in 7 matches. Abrar Ahmed has been their leading wicket-taker, claiming 10 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 7.61.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

In the Korogi Sports Park, the pitch is expected to offer a fair contest, with batters likely to find scoring easier after getting set. The short boundaries could help them find regular boundaries, though a slightly slow surface may make timing challenging at times. Spinners and pace-off deliveries could be effective if the pitch starts gripping, while cloudy conditions may assist seamers with early movement. Teams winning the toss may look to bowl first and take advantage of any moisture. Overall, India are looking to take the game home.

West Indies tour of India - India vs West Indies

The Indian team is all set to take on the West Indies team in the 3rd ODI of the series at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. Seeing the odds, the Indian team has the edge here.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds India 1.11 Place a bet West Indies 6.66 Place a bet

Why are India Still Well Backed?

With the India team, the recent form has been strong, with 3 wins and 2 losses in their last 5 matches. India have already won the first 2 ODIs against West Indies, taking an unassailable lead in the series. Shubman Gill has been in outstanding form, scoring 838 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 139.67 and a strike rate of 123.78. Rohit Sharma has also contributed 486 runs at an average of 48.6. With the ball, Gurnoor Brar has taken 13 wickets in 8 matches, while Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 8 wickets in 5 games.

For West Indies, the recent form has been difficult, with 4 losses and only 1 win in their last 5 matches. They have also lost both opening ODIs of the current series against India, leaving them looking to finish the tour with a positive result. Shai Hope has been their leading batter recently, scoring 331 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 41.38 and a strike rate of 89.7. John Campbell has added 266 runs in 8 matches at an average of 44.33. Gudakesh Motie has taken 9 wickets in 7 matches at an economy rate of 5.01, while Alzarri Joseph has also claimed 9 wickets in 8 games.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, the pitch is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. The hard surface may provide seamers with some early movement and bounce, while batters should enjoy the conditions once they settle in. Stroke-making could become easier as the new ball loses its shine. Spinners may find some grip as the surface slows down. Dew could also influence the second innings, making chasing attractive. Overall, the Indian team have the edge with them.