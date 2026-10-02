Sure Bet of the Day, October 2! Lions vs North West: A Solid Bet of 1.52

Parimatch Best Odds Lions 1.52 Place a bet

Why are Lions Still Well Backed?

For the Lions, Zubayr Hamza has been the standout batter in the CSA T20 Challenge 2026/27 so far. He scored 66 runs from 38 balls in his only innings, striking at 173.68, with 6 fours and 4 sixes. Among their bowlers, Wiaan Mulder has made the biggest impact, taking 2 wickets for 31 runs in 4 overs at an economy rate of 7.75. Codi Yusuf also claimed 2 wickets, but conceded 38 runs. Mulder’s better economy and bowling average of 15.50 make him the leading bowling performer for Lions after their opening match.

As the North West have started the CSA T20 Challenge strongly, Ludwich Schuld has been their leading batter with 113 runs from 73 balls across 2 innings. He has scored at a strike rate of 154.79, including 6 fours and 8 sixes, with a highest score of 80. Wihan Lubbe has been the standout bowler, taking 4 wickets from 5 overs while conceding only 18 runs. His economy rate of 3.60 and bowling average of 4.50 highlight his excellent control. Lubbe also produced the team’s best bowling figures of 3/9, making him North West’s most effective bowler so far.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, the pitch is expected to offer plenty of pace and bounce, giving fast bowlers some help with the new ball. Once batters settle down, the true bounce should make stroke-making easier and allow runs to come quickly. The quick outfield can further boost the scoring rate, while spinners may have limited influence on this surface. Teams with aggressive batting line-ups could benefit from the conditions, especially after surviving the early movement. Overall, the surface should favour entertaining cricket, and Lions are having the edge here.