Big Updates from ICC Annual Conference Shake Up World Cricket
The annual general meeting of the ICC has officially come to an end. Decisions were set to be taken on the ODI and Test format, but they have not been taken in this meeting. Canada and USA still have their memberships with the ICC suspended, as Mauritius gets its membership as an associate.
The Annual General Meeting of the ICC came to an end on 11 July and some major changes have been made through the same. Although fans had a lot of expectations from this meeting, it didn't turn out as expected. When the meeting was going on, a lot of rumours exploded the internet, saying that major changes will be made in Tests and ODIs.
It was discussed that the ODI format will be reduced to 40 overs per side. But that has not been done in this meeting. Along with that, there was also a discussion to expand the World Test Championship to 12 teams, including teams such as Ireland, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe to the same. But that has also not been done for the coming cycle.
Some major decisions were also taken with respect to the membership of teams. Canada and USA had their membership with the ICC cancelled, and they still remain sidelined due to issues with the governance. However, Mauritius Cricket Federation has been granted the ICC membership as an associate nation.
Our Take
Overall the ICC Annual General Meeting didn't do much as we expected. The fact that the ODI format was not reduced to 40 overs a side has kept various cricket fans happy. But the World Test Championship not being expanded to 12 teams has been a concerning decision. For a long time, this tournament is being played only by the full members, while teams such as Ireland, Afghanistan, and even Zimbabwe are struggling to get more opportunities in Tests.