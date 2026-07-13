Former India Coach Emerges as Englands Top Test Coaching Target
Brendon McCullum has been removed from the Head Coach position in the Test format. Amidst this, England and Wales Cricket Board is looking for new options ahead of the next series. Rahul Dravid, former Indian Head Coach, comes out as a top contender for the team.
England will be going through a revamp in the red ball format, as the team is looking out at some changes in the coaching staff. Yesterday, it was confirmed that Brendon McCullum has stepped down as the Head Coach of the team in this format. Even though he gave them a lot of success in the start, England struggled to capitalise even on home games lately.
This now puts the ECB in a tough situation, as they are looking for options as a new Head Coach of the team. Reports suggest that one of the top priorities for the England and Wales Cricket Board is someone who has also served as the Head Coach of the Indian cricket team. And it is none other than Rahul Dravid.
Rahul Dravid was the Head Coach of India from November 2021 to June 2024. And in his time as a Head Coach, India was dominant across all formats of the game. Moreover, the Indian team even played in its second World Test championship final in 2023 against Australia.
Our Take
If the rumours are true, Rahul Dravid will bring out one of the finest changes to the England cricket team in the red ball format. He was able to help the Indian team to a great extent in Tests, as India stayed at the top for a long period of time. England will be looking forward to getting him in the line-up, as it might help them to reach the WTC finals.