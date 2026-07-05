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We provide comprehensive coverage of the latest England cricket news, bringing you closer to the team’s journey. Whether you’re following England cricket news today or searching for in-depth analysis of their iconic games, we ensure you stay informed.

England Cricket Makes Big Call on Brendon McCullums Future

England Cricket Makes Big Call on Brendon McCullums Future

  • news
  • cricket
Ben Stokes Reaches Elite Test Milestone, Matches Jacques Kallis

Ben Stokes Reaches Elite Test Milestone, Matches Jacques Kallis

  • news
  • cricket
England Penalized in WTC Standings After Slow Over-Rate Breach

England Penalized in WTC Standings After Slow Over-Rate Breach

  • news
  • cricket
Virat Kohli Set to Don the Blue Jersey Again in England ODIs

Virat Kohli Set to Don the Blue Jersey Again in England ODIs

  • news
  • cricket
English Star Catches Up with Virat Kohli Ahead of New Zealand Test

English Star Catches Up with Virat Kohli Ahead of New Zealand Test

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  • cricket
Harry Kanes Latest Post Has Fans Joking About an RCB Contract

Harry Kanes Latest Post Has Fans Joking About an RCB Contract

  • news
  • cricket
Here is how the Indian Cricket Team helped the England Cricket Board in a Financial Way

Here is how the Indian Cricket Team helped the England Cricket Board in a Financial Way

  • news
  • cricket
Ben Stokes Back in International Cricket Following Injury Layoff

Ben Stokes Back in International Cricket Following Injury Layoff

  • news
  • cricket
Ben Stokes Set for Return? Latest Update on His Test Future

Ben Stokes Set for Return? Latest Update on His Test Future

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  • cricket
Jos Buttler Breaks Silence on His Return to England Side

Jos Buttler Breaks Silence on His Return to England Side

  • news
  • cricket
Record Revenue Highlights Success of ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2026

Record Revenue Highlights Success of ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2026

  • news
  • cricket
ICC Team of the Tournament Includes Two Stars from England Cricket Team

ICC Team of the Tournament Includes Two Stars from England Cricket Team

  • news
  • cricket
Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Sahibzada Farhan stuns Will Jacks with 100-metre monster hit over mid-wicket

Watch, ICC T20 World Cup | Sahibzada Farhan stuns Will Jacks with 100-metre monster hit over mid-wicket

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  • cricket
Watch, T20 World Cup | England survive Stewart scare before sneaking past Italy into Super Eight

Watch, T20 World Cup | England survive Stewart scare before sneaking past Italy into Super Eight

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  • cricket
ENG vs NEP | England survive major opening scare against belligerent Nepal in last-ball thriller

ENG vs NEP | England survive major opening scare against belligerent Nepal in last-ball thriller

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  • cricket
‌AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | Stirling and Tector steer Ireland to famous upset over World Cup hosts in Colombo

‌AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | Stirling and Tector steer Ireland to famous upset over World Cup hosts in Colombo

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  • cricket
‌AI Simulation, ENG vs NEP | Brook anchors England to composed win in opener as Rashid closes the door on Nepal

‌AI Simulation, ENG vs NEP | Brook anchors England to composed win in opener as Rashid closes the door on Nepal

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  • cricket
ENG vs NEP | England look to put past woes behind with strong start to World Cup campaign in Mumbai

ENG vs NEP | England look to put past woes behind with strong start to World Cup campaign in Mumbai

  • news
  • cricket
ICC T20 World Cup | Can England extend much-hyped Bazball to their best-suited format?

ICC T20 World Cup | Can England extend much-hyped Bazball to their best-suited format?

  • feature
  • cricket
‌AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | Brook anchors another chase as England seal clean sweep at Pallekele

‌AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | Brook anchors another chase as England seal clean sweep at Pallekele

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  • cricket
SL vs ENG Preview | Sri Lanka look to avoid whitewash against England in last look-out before World Cup

SL vs ENG Preview | Sri Lanka look to avoid whitewash against England in last look-out before World Cup

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  • cricket
SL vs ENG | Twitter chuffed as Curran announces himself before World Cup with hattrick to break Lanka

SL vs ENG | Twitter chuffed as Curran announces himself before World Cup with hattrick to break Lanka

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  • cricket
‌AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | England keep their composure to take opening T20I in Pallekele

‌AI Simulation, SL vs ENG | England keep their composure to take opening T20I in Pallekele

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  • cricket
SL vs ENG Preview | Full-strength Lanka and England begin final series before T20 World Cup in Pallekele

SL vs ENG Preview | Full-strength Lanka and England begin final series before T20 World Cup in Pallekele

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  • cricket
England tour of Sri Lanka | Twitter in splits as relay fielding goes terribly wrong to gift Brook free runs

England tour of Sri Lanka | Twitter in splits as relay fielding goes terribly wrong to gift Brook free runs

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, Sri Lanka vs England | Spin seals series win for Sri Lanka in Colombo

AI Simulation, Sri Lanka vs England | Spin seals series win for Sri Lanka in Colombo

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  • cricket
Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Preview | Series decider in Colombo

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI Preview | Series decider in Colombo

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  • cricket

Stay connected to all things cricket with Sportscafe as we deliver timely and accurate news on England cricket. From the latest England cricket team news to detailed coverage of player performances and match outcomes, we are your go-to source for everything cricket-related. Explore our updates on England cricket team news today!