India Women Make History with Landmark Lord's Triumph
India Women have gone on to defeat England in a one off Test match at Lord's. This win under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur comes with a huge margin of 270 runs. Moreover, India Women became the first team to register a win at Lord's in Women's cricket, etching their name in record books.
India Women have etched their names in the record books once again. The one off Test match played against England Women at Lord's has officially come to an end, and it is the Indian team which came out victorious by 270 runs. What makes this game even more historic for the India Women's team and cricket is the fact that it was the first Women's Test played at Lord's.
India Women were sent to bat first in this game, when Smriti Mandhana led the charge from the front. In this massive win secured by the team, Mandhana scored 83 runs in the first innings and 70 runs in the second innings. Yastika Bhatia made her comeback to the longest format well, as she went on to score a hundred at Lord's.
With the ball, the Indian bowlers dominated as if it was their home-ground. Kranti Gaud took a five-wicket haul in the second innings and finished the game with 7 wickets, for which she also won the POTM award. Sneh Rana also shined with the ball, as she alone went on to take 6 wickets for the team in this game.
Our Take
India Women are just continuing to rewrite cricket history with its terrific performances. After the Women's T20 World Cup, the team took this game as an opportunity to regain its form in the longest format of the game. Along with that, this is yet another achievement made by Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain of the team.