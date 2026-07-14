Indias Coaching Setup Could See Major Exit After England Tour
The ODI series between India and England has started with England batting first in the first ODI. However, big news has emerged from the reports. Ryan ten Doeschate would be having his last series with the Indian team, as he is likely to step down from India's coaching staff.
Former Netherlands international, and now India Assistant Coach, Ryan ten Doeschate is reportedly interested in giving up his role with the Indian team. The reports state that he has already told the BCCI that he wants to move on but there has been no official confirmation from the BCCI and the coach.
Ten Doeschate has been a part of the Indian support staff and has been closely connected with player development, standards in the field and match preparations. He is regarded as having been useful experience for the team from his franchise cricket days and coaching stint.
In case the reports are accurate, the BCCI will have to look for another option in time for India's next international competitions. But, outside of an official statement, this is just speculation. Fans are now looking for a decision from the BCCI on the future of the coaching staff and if Ten Doeschate is really getting the boot off Team India.
Our Take
The Indian team is facing a lot of challenges in its coaching staff itself. Last year we all saw Abhishek Nayar bid farewell to the team as he went on to coach KKR and UP Warriorz in the IPL and WPL. With Ryan ten Doeschate likely to walk out after the ODI series, it remains to be seen what further changes will be made to the coaching staff.