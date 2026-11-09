Injury Woes Mount for New Zealand Ahead of Crucial Third ODI
The injury crisis has deepened for New Zealand ahead of the third ODI against India. Blair Tickner was hit by a bouncer in the previous game, and he has been ruled out of the series. In his place, Kristian Clarke has been added as a replacement.
The New Zealand cricket team is not having a good time in the ODI series against India. The team has already started the series with two consecutive losses, as now the injury woes have started to add up to their worries.
In the previous match, Blair Tickner was hit by a sharp bouncer, due to which he didn't take the field for the remainder of the match. Upon further checks, it has been confirmed that he is injured and won't be able to play any of the remaining games for the team.
Amidst all this, the board had to be quick while announcing a replacement. And they were able to do so, by naming Kristian Clarke as a replacement for the same.
Our Take
The one battle which New Zealand cricket has been fighting is against India, while the other stands against the injuries. With Blair Tickner also being ruled out of the ODI series, it has been a major hit to the team's pace department. Now it remains to be seen how Kristian Clarke will be performing in the games he gets to play, as he was able to display some fine performances in the domestic circuit lately.