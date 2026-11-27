Sure Bet of the Day, November 27! India vs New Zealand: A Solid Bet of 1.77

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Why is India Still Well Backed?

New Zealand will look to build on their recent success against India, having won the previous encounter by 25 runs on November 19. Devon Conway has been among their most consistent batters, scoring 994 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 58.47. Rachin Ravindra has also impressed with 860 runs at 66.15. With the ball, Matt Henry leads their attack with 33 wickets in six matches, while Nathan Smith has claimed 28 wickets in seven appearances.

India will aim to respond strongly after their recent defeat and level the contest. KL Rahul remains a key batting prospect, having accumulated 792 runs at an average of 52.80 across his last 10 matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal has contributed 666 runs during the same period. Mohammed Siraj has taken 31 wickets in nine matches, while Ravindra Jadeja has collected 30 in eight. India's recent results include two wins, one defeat and two draws in their last five matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

As the Hagley Oval prepares for Test cricket, the surface is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. The venue traditionally provides assistance to fast bowlers through movement and bounce, particularly during the early stages. Batters who negotiate the initial challenges can capitalise on favourable conditions as the match progresses. With New Zealand enjoying home familiarity, they could hold an advantage in these conditions.