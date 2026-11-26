Sure Bet of the Day, November 26! Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers Look Strong in the Women’s Big Bash League

Women’s Big Bash League - Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women

The 35th match of the Women’s Big Bash League is set to be played between the Sydney Sixers Women and the Melbourne Stars Women at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The odds are in the favour of Sydney Sixers Women.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Sydney Sixers Women 1.46 Place a bet Melbourne Stars Women 2.52 Place a bet

Why are Sydney Sixers Women Still Well Backed?

As the Sydney Sixers Women prepare to face Melbourne Stars Women in the 35th match of the Women's Big Bash League on November 26, they will aim to strengthen their position at the top of the standings. The Sixers have collected 14 points from eight matches, winning seven and losing just once, with an impressive net run rate of +1.063. Ellyse Perry has scored 431 runs at an average of 61.57, while Ashleigh Gardner has contributed 351 runs and taken 25 wickets at an economy of 7.73. Melie Kerr, with 15 wickets, will also be crucial.

As the Melbourne Stars Women look to revive their campaign, they face a difficult challenge against the table-topping Sixers. The Stars have managed only two victories in eight matches, suffering five defeats and recording one no-result, leaving them seventh with five points and a net run rate of -0.456. Meg Lanning remains their leading batting threat, having scored 388 runs at an average of 38.80, while Amy Jones has added 246 runs. With the ball, Kim Garth has taken eight wickets in nine matches, while Charlie Dean has claimed five.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

With the last 10 T20 matches averaging 165 runs, North Sydney Oval appears to favour batters, with a par score ranging between 153 and 177. The first innings average of 165 compared to 139 in the second suggests batting first could be advantageous. However, spinners and pacers can find opportunities, with six wickets falling on average per innings. Considering their familiarity with the venue, Sydney Sixers Women have the edge here

Women’s Big Bash League - Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women

Coming to the 34th match of the Women’s Big Bash League, the Sydney Thunder Women have been scheduled to play against the Adelaide Strikers Women at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The odds are in the favour of Adelaide Strikers Women.

Parimatch & Dafabet Best Odds Adelaide Strikers Women 1.69 Place a bet Sydney Thunder Women 2.04 Place a bet

Why are Adelaide Strikers Women Still Well Backed?

Thunder are currently sixth with 6 points from 8 matches, having recorded three wins and five defeats, alongside an NRR of -0.155. Their recent form has been disappointing, with four losses in their last five matches. Anika Learoyd has scored 288 runs in 10 matches at an average of 36, while Phoebe Litchfield has contributed 263 runs at a strike rate of 145.3. Georgia Voll has been their leading wicket-taking option with 10 wickets at an economy of 7.7.

For the Adelaide Strikers Women, this fixture presents an opportunity to strengthen their position among the leading teams. They occupy third place with 10 points from eight matches, having won five and lost three, with an NRR of +0.136. Their recent performances have been encouraging, with four victories in their last five games. Laura Wolvaardt has been outstanding, scoring 439 runs in eight matches at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 146.33. Madeline Penna has added 300 runs at a strike rate of 150.75. Anesu Mushangwe has impressed with 11 wickets in six matches.

Pitch Report and Final Prediction

For the upcoming encounter, North Sydney Oval is expected to provide favourable conditions for batters, with the last 10 T20 matches producing an average of 165 runs. A competitive first-innings total is likely to be around 153 to 177. The difference between the first-innings average of 165 and the second-innings average of 139 indicates that setting a target could be the better option. Both pace and spin bowlers are also expected to have opportunities, with an average of six wickets falling per innings. Taking these conditions and their familiarity with the venue into account, Adelaide Strikers Women appear to have an advantage heading into the contest.