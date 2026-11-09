West Indies Climb to No. 6 in ICC Rankings After Bangladesh Series Win
West Indies has won the Test series against Bangladesh by 0-1. With this series win, the team has also ranked up to the 6th spot in the ICC rankings. Having some key performances, the team has now started to gain well.
The Test series between West Indies and Bangladesh has come to an end, and what a series it was for the Caribbean team. Despite being the visitors in this series, they have managed to script a historic series win, winning the series by 0-1.
With this win, the team has now moved to the 6th spot in the ICC rankings, standing above nations such as Sri Lanka. This also highlights the impressive run they have had in the longest format of the game this year. The team started off by winning a Test series against Sri Lanka by 0-1.
Later they went on to have a draw against Pakistan by 1-1, and even gave a tough competition to India in the second and last Test of the series. Following this, they have now been able to defeat Bangladesh in Bangladesh, which comes as a massive plus point for the team.
Our Take
A few months back, the team was facing a lot of backlash when they had struggled to do well in home conditions against Australia. But looking at them now, it is clear that the West Indies are eager to bring down their prime form again. Over the last few months, they have been able to deliver various historic moments in the longest format of the game, as they now aim to end the current WTC cycle on a strong note.