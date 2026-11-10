BCCI Gives Green Light to Blockbuster Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade
The biggest IPL trade deal is all set to be announced soon. Reports claim that the BCCI has finalised the trade deal between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Hardik Pandya will be traded to Punjab Kings, as Arshdeep Singh would join Mumbai Indians.
One of the much awaited trade deals in the IPL is finally set to take place. Hardik Pandya has been the centre of attention in the trade window, but it seems that he has found his final destination for the upcoming season. An official announcement regarding his trade deal is expected soon.
Reports suggest that the trade deal involving Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh has now been finalised by the BCCI. With the board giving a green light to the same, both teams will be ready to make things official anytime soon.
This deal would allow Hardik Pandya to join Punjab Kings for the upcoming season. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians will be able to strengthen its bowling line-up, as they will be able to get the Indian pacer, Arshdeep Singh.
Our Take
The trade deal involving Hardik Pandya has been finalised after months of rumours and various other IPL teams coming for the Indian all-rounder. It remains to be seen when the two teams will be making it official. Moreover, Mumbai Indians will now be left without a captain, since Hardik Pandya has been almost traded to a different team. If the rumours are true, having Rohit Sharma return as a captain would be a major boost for the team.