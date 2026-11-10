The trade deal involving Hardik Pandya has been finalised after months of rumours and various other IPL teams coming for the Indian all-rounder. It remains to be seen when the two teams will be making it official. Moreover, Mumbai Indians will now be left without a captain, since Hardik Pandya has been almost traded to a different team. If the rumours are true, having Rohit Sharma return as a captain would be a major boost for the team.