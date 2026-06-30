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Shadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellAshleigh GardnerEllyse PerryJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerMatt HenryGlenn PhillipsSai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarYash DayalAbhishek PorelRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve Smith
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Stay on top of all Punjab Kings news as we bring you the latest updates, player news, and match results. From Punjab Kings news today to Punjab Kings team news, we cover it all. Keep checking back for breaking stories and in-depth insights on everything happening with Punjab Kings in the ongoing season.

The Only IPL Team to Defend Less Than 120 Runs Twice

The Only IPL Team to Defend Less Than 120 Runs Twice

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Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Speaks Out Against Online Abuse

Shreyas Iyer’s Sister Speaks Out Against Online Abuse

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  • cricket
Twitter Explodes as Punjab Kings Pull Off the Craziest Fumble of IPL 2026

Twitter Explodes as Punjab Kings Pull Off the Craziest Fumble of IPL 2026

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  • cricket
Twitter Cant Keep Calm After Punjab Kings Break Losing Streak

Twitter Cant Keep Calm After Punjab Kings Break Losing Streak

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  • cricket
Harpreet Brar and Punjab Kings Teammates Deliver Comedy Gold

Harpreet Brar and Punjab Kings Teammates Deliver Comedy Gold

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How Three Teams Can Still Qualify for the Final IPL Playoff Spot

How Three Teams Can Still Qualify for the Final IPL Playoff Spot

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  • cricket
What Punjab Kings Need to Do to Qualify for the IPL Playoffs?

What Punjab Kings Need to Do to Qualify for the IPL Playoffs?

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Three Teams Battle it out for the Last Playoff Spot in IPL 2026

Three Teams Battle it out for the Last Playoff Spot in IPL 2026

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Can Punjab Kings cling with the Thin Rope to Playoffs Race?

Can Punjab Kings cling with the Thin Rope to Playoffs Race?

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AI Simulation, LSG vs PBKS | Mayank Yadav’s fiery spell seals tense Lucknow win

AI Simulation, LSG vs PBKS | Mayank Yadav’s fiery spell seals tense Lucknow win

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  • cricket
Punjab Kings Break Silence on Arshdeep Singhs Fitness Situation

Punjab Kings Break Silence on Arshdeep Singhs Fitness Situation

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Punjab Kings Eye Entry Into Women’s Premier League

Punjab Kings Eye Entry Into Women’s Premier League

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Why RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Is Missing Today’s Match?

Why RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Is Missing Today’s Match?

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Aakash Chopra Urges X to Take Action Against Fake News

Aakash Chopra Urges X to Take Action Against Fake News

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AI Simulation, PBKS vs RCB | Kohlis chase masterclass seals last-over thriller in Dharamshala

AI Simulation, PBKS vs RCB | Kohlis chase masterclass seals last-over thriller in Dharamshala

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Arshdeep Singh Responds to Fan Frustration After PBKS Collapse

Arshdeep Singh Responds to Fan Frustration After PBKS Collapse

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  • cricket
Twitter Reacts as Punjab Kings Crash to Fifth Straight Loss After Tilak Varma Show

Twitter Reacts as Punjab Kings Crash to Fifth Straight Loss After Tilak Varma Show

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  • cricket
IPL Hands Pollard 15% Match Fee Fine After PBKS Match

IPL Hands Pollard 15% Match Fee Fine After PBKS Match

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Who Will Lead MI Against PBKS? Major Update Emerges

Who Will Lead MI Against PBKS? Major Update Emerges

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AI Simulation, PBKS vs MI | Suryakumars blazing finish seals thriller in Dharamshala

AI Simulation, PBKS vs MI | Suryakumars blazing finish seals thriller in Dharamshala

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Major Update on MI Captain Hardik Pandya Before PBKS Match

Major Update on MI Captain Hardik Pandya Before PBKS Match

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  • cricket
PBKS and Preity Zinta Dismiss Viral Accusations Against Team Members

PBKS and Preity Zinta Dismiss Viral Accusations Against Team Members

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Fan Blames Aakash Chopra for PBKS Loss, Gets Hilarious Reply

Fan Blames Aakash Chopra for PBKS Loss, Gets Hilarious Reply

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IPL Issues Fine to Axar Patel After Punjab Kings Game

IPL Issues Fine to Axar Patel After Punjab Kings Game

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Twitter Explodes After Punjab Kings’ Fourth Consecutive Loss

Twitter Explodes After Punjab Kings’ Fourth Consecutive Loss

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AI Simulation, PBKS vs DC | KL Rahul and Stubbs script clinical chase in Dharamshala

AI Simulation, PBKS vs DC | KL Rahul and Stubbs script clinical chase in Dharamshala

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  • cricket
Arshdeep Singh Gets Banned From Making Vlogs After Viral Video

Arshdeep Singh Gets Banned From Making Vlogs After Viral Video

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  • cricket

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