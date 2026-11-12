Delhi Capitals Keen to Retain Axar Patel as Captain for IPL 2027
Delhi Capitals are yet to make their decision on the captaincy for the next season. Reports suggest that the team is willing to have Axar Patel continue as a skipper. But it may take a lot of convincing to ensure that Axar leads the line-up.
Delhi Capitals are one of the few teams who were actively looking for a captaincy change for the upcoming season. But now it seems that their current skipper, Axar Patel, would be continuing as the skipper of the line-up even for the upcoming season.
It has been reported that Delhi Capitals are now keen to have Axar Patel as the captain for the next season. While it has not been confirmed, reports also suggest that it will take a lot of convincing to ensure that he leads the team once again.
This is followed by the trade rumours around the Indian all-rounder, as it was rumoured that DC was willing to trade Axar Patel to Chennai Super Kings. However, these trade rumours were firmly rejected by the co-owner of the team, Parth Jindal, who confirmed that Axar Patel would be staying with the line-up.
Our Take
Axar Patel being the captain of Delhi Capitals once again would be a major boost for the team. While the last season didn't go well for the team having him as a skipper, it doesn't rule out the fact that he brings experience to the line-up with both bat and ball. It remains to be seen whether the team will be able to convince him being the captain for the next season or not.