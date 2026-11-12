India Turn to Ruturaj Gaikwad for Opening Duties in Final Two ODIs.

It will be a huge task for Ruturaj Gaikwad to open for the Indian team in overseas conditions. But he has been able to do well for the ODI side in the limited number of opportunities that he got, as he now aims to give his best for the team once again in the remaining two ODIs against New Zealand. Gaikwad might be looking at this as an opportunity to solidify his spot in the World Cup team, as the SENA conditions become a key here.