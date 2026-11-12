PBKS Co-Owner Ness Wadia Opens Up on Blockbuster Hardik Pandya Trade
Ness Wadia, the co-owner of Punjab Kings, has opened up after the blockbuster trade deal of Hardik Pandya. The star all-rounder made his way to the team in exchange of Arshdeep Singh. Wadia claims that Pandya is a long-term investment for the team, as they are willing to keep him.
The trade rumours surrounding Hardik Pandya came to an end yesterday, as he finally found a team in the form of Punjab Kings. The deal was made official, as Mumbai Indians got Arshdeep Singh by trading Hardik Pandya to Punjab Kings.
This was a massive trade deal, as Pandya has now been signed by Punjab Kings for the upcoming season. At the same time, the team also received some backlash for letting Arshdeep Singh go, as he had played a total of 96 games for the team.
Following the trade deal, the co-owner of Punjab Kings, Ness Wadia, made a statement on Hardik Pandya. He said, “We’re keen to keep Hardik Pandya in Punjab Kings for as long as we can. Shreyas Iyer is the captain, unequivocally, Hardik also knows that”.
Our Take
Hardik Pandya is being seen as a long-term investment for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. It can also be said that the team is now having two IPL winning captains in their line-up, as they now aim to win their first title in the upcoming season. While they had a strong start in the previous season, the team lost its form in between and went on to finish in the league stages.