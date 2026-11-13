Big IPL Trade Brewing as Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals Hold Talks
Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals are eyeing a trade deal. This deal could involve Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran changing their teams for the upcoming season. Reports suggest that more players could also be involved in the same.
In just a few days, all the IPL teams would have to announce the players they have retained for the upcoming season. But right before the same, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals are reported to be in talks for a major deal. This deal would involve some of the key players from both sides.
It has been reported that Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals are exploring a trade deal between Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran. If this deal happens, Shami would be able to move to Rajasthan for the upcoming season, strengthening its pace bowling attack.
And on the other hand, Sam Curran will move to Lucknow Super Giants, giving them a prominent all-rounder. Along with that, it has also been reported that there will be more players involved in this trade deal, but it has not been confirmed yet.
Our Take
The trade deal involving Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran would be yet another blockbuster one, which will be done ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Already various trade deals have been conducted for the next season, but this would mean a lot for LSG and RR, as both teams have not laid hands on the IPL title for a long time. LSG needs a strong all-rounder while RR needs a strong opening bowler, which could be given to them with this trade deal.