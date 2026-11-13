The trade deal involving Mohammed Shami and Sam Curran would be yet another blockbuster one, which will be done ahead of the IPL 2027 season. Already various trade deals have been conducted for the next season, but this would mean a lot for LSG and RR, as both teams have not laid hands on the IPL title for a long time. LSG needs a strong all-rounder while RR needs a strong opening bowler, which could be given to them with this trade deal.