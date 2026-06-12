Rajasthan Royals Cricket Team News

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Players
Shadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawRavi BishnoiShreyas IyerJacob BethellAshleigh GardnerEllyse PerryJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanBabar AzamShan MasoodJay ShahVirat KohliVaibhav SuryavanshiAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulShubman GillNitish Kumar ReddyBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesRohit SharmaHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerMatt HenryGlenn PhillipsSai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarYash DayalAbhishek PorelRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh TiwaryAakash ChopraSteve Smith
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Whether it's a crucial match or an exciting player update, we bring you all the latest news about Rajasthan Royals. Stay connected with the team's progress, their victories, and every significant moment as they continue to make their mark in the cricketing world.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Recalls Special Chat with Virat Kohli After IPL Clash

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Recalls Special Chat with Virat Kohli After IPL Clash

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Twitter Stands with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Tough Knockout Night

Twitter Stands with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Tough Knockout Night

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Twitter Divided Ahead of GT and RRs Crucial Qualifier 2 Battle

Twitter Divided Ahead of GT and RRs Crucial Qualifier 2 Battle

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AI Simulation, Qualifier 2 | Shubman Gill steers Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 Final after thriller vs RR

AI Simulation, Qualifier 2 | Shubman Gill steers Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 Final after thriller vs RR

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The Unfortunate Knockout Story of Heinrich Klaasen Continues

The Unfortunate Knockout Story of Heinrich Klaasen Continues

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Memes and Emotions Flood Twitter After Rajasthan Royals Big Playoff Win

Memes and Emotions Flood Twitter After Rajasthan Royals Big Playoff Win

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JioHotstar Joins the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Meme Trend

JioHotstar Joins the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Meme Trend

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WWE Star Drew McIntyre Spotted Training in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jersey

WWE Star Drew McIntyre Spotted Training in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jersey

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AI Simulation, Eliminator | Heinrich Klaasen powers SRH past Rajasthan Royals in playoff thriller

AI Simulation, Eliminator | Heinrich Klaasen powers SRH past Rajasthan Royals in playoff thriller

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Twitter Explodes as Punjab Kings Pull Off the Craziest Fumble of IPL 2026

Twitter Explodes as Punjab Kings Pull Off the Craziest Fumble of IPL 2026

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How Three Teams Can Still Qualify for the Final IPL Playoff Spot

How Three Teams Can Still Qualify for the Final IPL Playoff Spot

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Three Teams Battle it out for the Last Playoff Spot in IPL 2026

Three Teams Battle it out for the Last Playoff Spot in IPL 2026

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AI Simulation, MI vs RR | Suryakumar Yadav’s masterclass seals thrilling chase at Wankhede

AI Simulation, MI vs RR | Suryakumar Yadav’s masterclass seals thrilling chase at Wankhede

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What Went Wrong During the Toss? Rishabh Pant Incident Explained

What Went Wrong During the Toss? Rishabh Pant Incident Explained

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Twitter Explodes as RR Make Playoffs Race Even Tighter

Twitter Explodes as RR Make Playoffs Race Even Tighter

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Twitter Explodes After DCs Crucial Win Over Rajasthan Royals

Twitter Explodes After DCs Crucial Win Over Rajasthan Royals

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Aakash Chopra Urges X to Take Action Against Fake News

Aakash Chopra Urges X to Take Action Against Fake News

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Twitter Erupts After Rashid Khans Dominant Bowling Show

Twitter Erupts After Rashid Khans Dominant Bowling Show

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AI Simulation, RR vs GT | Bishnois spin brilliance seals Rajasthans gritty win

AI Simulation, RR vs GT | Bishnois spin brilliance seals Rajasthans gritty win

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Rajasthan Royals Receive FIR Threats Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals Receive FIR Threats Over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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Kal Somani Group Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Sale

Kal Somani Group Breaks Silence on Rajasthan Royals Sale

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How a 2-Ball Hat-Trick Became One of IPL’s Rarest Feats

How a 2-Ball Hat-Trick Became One of IPL’s Rarest Feats

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How Did the Corporate World Shape Donovan Ferreira’s Cricketing Journey?

How Did the Corporate World Shape Donovan Ferreira’s Cricketing Journey?

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Did You Know RR Played at Lords? Heres the Story

Did You Know RR Played at Lords? Heres the Story

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AI Simulation, RR vs DC | Kuldeeps magic not enough as Rajasthan hold nerve in Jaipur

AI Simulation, RR vs DC | Kuldeeps magic not enough as Rajasthan hold nerve in Jaipur

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Is Yashasvi Jaiswal being overshadowed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the IPL?

Is Yashasvi Jaiswal being overshadowed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the IPL?

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Rajasthan Royals Savage Response to Salman Khan Goes Viral

Rajasthan Royals Savage Response to Salman Khan Goes Viral

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For in-depth Rajasthan Royals news updates, including the team's latest performances, breaking news, and player stories, Sportscafe is your go-to source. Follow us for the most current and detailed news about RR and all things related to their journey in the IPL.