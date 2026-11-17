Travis Head not being available for SRH comes as a major blow for the team. But, noting the schedule Australia has next year, the team will be focusing on Tests and ODIs mainly. With key events such as World Cup, World Test Championship final, The Ashes, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and more, Head aims to keep himself fit and ready for the same. Still, a major challenge lies ahead for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who might have to look forward to a replacement for Travis Head in the upcoming season.