SRH Face Potential Setback as Travis Head Opts Out of IPL 2027
Sunrisers Hyderabad have received a major blow ahead of the upcoming IPL season. Travis Head has informed the team that he won't be available for the upcoming season due to workload management. He could be released, leaving SRH without any explosive opener for the next season.
A few hours back, rumours surrounded the internet that one big Australian player could be released by his team today. Various players were thought to be a part of the discussion, as some said it to be Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, and many more.
But it seems that the player who was being talked about in such reports was Travis Head. As per the latest update, it has been reported that Travis Head has informed Sunrisers Hyderabad that he won't be available to play for the team in the upcoming season.
The main reason which has been cited for the same is the workload management due to a busy international schedule. With Travis ruling himself out of the upcoming IPL season, it remains to be seen who replaces him in the opening slot for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Our Take
Travis Head not being available for SRH comes as a major blow for the team. But, noting the schedule Australia has next year, the team will be focusing on Tests and ODIs mainly. With key events such as World Cup, World Test Championship final, The Ashes, Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and more, Head aims to keep himself fit and ready for the same. Still, a major challenge lies ahead for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who might have to look forward to a replacement for Travis Head in the upcoming season.