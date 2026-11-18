Sandpaper Scandal Back in Focus as Bancroft Shares His Side of the Story
The sandpapergate brewed again, as Cameron Bancroft shared his side of the story. David Warner and Usman Khawaja have confirmed that all players knew about it, while the bowlers denied. But now, Cameron Bancroft has also given a statement which supports Warner and Khawaja.
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The infamous sandpapergate is back on the headlines, as the Australian team has now been divided into two parts. One side, which includes David Warner and Usman Khawaja, says that all the players knew about the sandpaper being used.
The other side, which includes Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and more, say that they didn't have any idea about it. Amidst all this confusion, another player who was involved in the scandal and also received a suspension has broken his silence. It is Cameron Bancroft, who was caught by the umpires using the same.
In a recent interview, he said, “It was not just the three of us- Steve Smith, David Warner, and I- who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team. I recall conversations with all the fast bowlers, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Marsh about whether it was reverse swinging enough. All the bowlers gave me feedback if my work on the ball was working. It was helpful.”
Our Take
The entire focus now remains on the bowling attack of the Australian team. While the majority of the players who were involved in this matter, including the prime suspect Cameron Bancroft, have agreed that the bowlers knew about it, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are yet to respond on these comments. At the same time, the Australian team is expected to be going through some tough moments now, as CA has been forced to reopen the investigation surrounding the same.