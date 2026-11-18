'Everyone Knew!' Twitter Reacts as Cameron Bancroft Makes Big Sandpaper Scandal Claim
Cameron Bancroft has made a huge statement on the Sandpapergate. He said that everyone knew about the sandpaper being used in the game. Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood also gave inputs regarding the reverse swing on the ball.
The sandpapergate has made the headlines once again, as another player involved in the same has made a statement. Earlier it was just Usman Khawaja and David Warner who said that everyone in the team knew about the sandpaper being used. Now their team has been joined by the prime suspect, Cameron Bancroft.
In a recent interview, Bancroft said, “It was not just the three of us, Steven Smith, David Warner, and I, who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team”. He even said that the pacers told him about the reverse swing to let him know whether he was doing the work well.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to his statements:
Take them Away
Shameful— SHRII (@khatraaaaa) November 18, 2026
Icc should take back all their trophies and give it to other finalists especially 2023 wtc and wc final
This is a bit shameful from the Australian team. Now ICC should take away their 2023 World Cup and WTC final trophies and hand it over to India.
Much Bigger
If the whole team knew, then this scandal was much bigger than three players. The question is, why was the truth never fully exposed?— Irfan Khajjak (@itsirfankjk) November 18, 2026
The players involved have been saying that everyone knew about the same. And if it is true, then it also means that this is a much bigger scandal.
Eyes on Smith
If Piggy confirming this will be the final nail in the coffin. pic.twitter.com/RAaWszD79p— Rakshit Shah - KING (FAN ACCOUNT) (@rshah2611) November 18, 2026
David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have already made their statements. And if Steve Smith also says the same, it will be the final nail in the coffin.
Cummins will Escape
Pat Cummins will escape from this matter at any cost 😭— NiiK (@ClassyNiikX) November 18, 2026
Pat Cummins will be looking forward to this matter on his own. And everyone knows that he will be able to escape from the same.