Indias Big Win Over Pakistan Sends Twitter Into a Frenzy
India has managed to defend the Asian Games gold medal once again. This time also the team went on to defeat Pakistan in a thrilling final match. Even though Pakistan showed some fight, it was not enough for them to be strong against India.
The Men's edition of the Asian Games cricket has ended and once again it is the Indian team which has ended up winning the gold medal. The final match was set to take place between India and Pakistan, as the arch rivals of the Asian subcontinent were set to face each other again.
India went on to bat first in this game, as Abhishek Sharma gave a strong start by scoring 61 runs off 28 balls. While the middle order struggled to score runs against Pakistani spinners, Tilak Varma came to the rescue. He went on to score 51 runs for the team off just 22 balls, as India posted a total of 211/6.
When Pakistan started the chase, they were troubled easily by Axar Patel. Eventually, the team lost three wickets in the first 15 balls. Despite Hasan Nawaz scoring 96 runs off 51 balls, wickets kept falling at the other end, as India went on to win the game by 19 runs.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Two Finals
Pakistan lost two Asia Cup finals to Sir TTV Namboori🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/F8h3XJk6XX— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 3, 2026
Pakistan has now lost two finals against the Indian team. And both of them came when Tilak Varma Namboori decided to show his strength with the bat.
Kept Fighting
Hasan Nawaz and Ravi Bishnoi🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/6ToSLo6Wsy— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 3, 2026
Hasan Nawaz and Ravi Bishnoi might have tried their best to take Pakistan to the win. But a famous news story once read that a soldier kept fighting 29 years after the war ended.
Dube in Finals
Shivam Dube when playing a final pic.twitter.com/Xf1iTdsrz1— Gagan🇮🇳 (@1no_aalsi_) October 3, 2026
Shivam Dube might not be able to perform well in normal matches. But when he gets to know that he is playing the final game, he goes on to become Hulk from Dr Brenner.