The match will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which will offer a balanced ODI surface with good bounce and carry early in the game before the pitch gets slightly slower as the game progresses. The new ball will be able to provide some movement in the powerplay itself. The large square boundaries will make stroke play a bit challenging, supporting those who settle and play. Spinners and cutters will be effective in the middle overs. Temperatures should sit around 24–29°C, with moderate-to-high humidity, light winds and partly cloudy conditions.