Kuldeep Yadavs Three-Wicket Spell Helps India Beat West Indies by 29 Runs
India went on to secure a clean sweep against West Indies, by winning the third ODI by 29 runs. The team started off by posting 276 runs on the board, with Kohli smashing a fifty. Kuldeep Yadav dominated with the ball, as he took key wickets to restrict West Indies in the chase.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, which will offer a balanced ODI surface with good bounce and carry early in the game before the pitch gets slightly slower as the game progresses. The new ball will be able to provide some movement in the powerplay itself. The large square boundaries will make stroke play a bit challenging, supporting those who settle and play. Spinners and cutters will be effective in the middle overs. Temperatures should sit around 24–29°C, with moderate-to-high humidity, light winds and partly cloudy conditions.
Toss
West Indies win the toss and decide to bowl first. The team aims to restrict India from posting a big total, before dew arrives and helps them to chase down the target.
Lineups
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
West Indies: John Campbell, Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C), Amir Jangoo, Sherfane Rutherford, Vitel Lawes, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales
Match Report
India got all out at the score of 276 in 49.3 overs, as West Indies decided to field first. Rohit Sharma started well by attacking early, but Jayden Seales was able to remove him for 21, as India stood at the score of 48/1 after 10 overs.
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli went on to rebuild the innings, as they rotated strike and attacked anything they found loose. The duo had a 79-run stand before Alzarri Joseph removed Shubman Gill at the score of 57. Kohli went on to score 64 runs before he also lost his wicket against Gudakesh Motie while attempting to play a ball over mid-on.
Ruturaj Gaikwad went on to score 41, but West Indies kept the scoring rate low by bringing Motie and saving Seales for the death overs. Nitish Kumar Reddy gave a counterattack by scoring 32 runs off 25 balls, as KL Rahul also scored 38 runs to keep India much ahead in the game.
West Indies also had a positive start in the chase, as the team added 54/1 in 10 overs. John Campbell went on to attack Siraj, but Kuldeep Yadav was brought in after the powerplay to take his wicket. Shai Hope and Keacy Carty dominated, as the duo added 82 runs and played with the field gaps. Hope lost his wicket after scoring 62 which brought Sherfane Rutherford. But it was of no use as India used Nitish Kumar Reddy and Kuldeep Yadav.
The turning point arrived when Rahul's direct hit removed Sherfane Rutherford when he was attempting for a double. West Indies went from 177/3 to 218/7, as Kuldeep Yadav disturbed the rhythm. Siraj returned with the older ball and used his wide yorkers to finish the game. West Indies were bowled out for 247, allowing India to win by 29 runs.
Player of the Match
Kuldeep Yadav won the Player of the Match award for his spell of 3/46. His crucial wickets helped the Indian team to maintain the momentum even while defending the target.