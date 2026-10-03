Ruturaj Gaikwad Answers Selectors With Crucial Knock Against West Indies
Ruturaj Gaikwad has given a strong message to the selectors in the third ODI. When India stood at the score of 4/2, he stepped in and managed to score a half-century. Now Gaikwad will be preparing for the ODI series against Australia A, as he aims to secure his spot in the team.
As of now in the Indian team in the ODI format, there are two players who do not have a permanent role. And these are Ruturaj Gaikwad, who plays in place of Shreyas Iyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who plays when either of the two openers are not available. Gaikwad has managed to show his skills in almost every opportunity he got.
In the first two T20Is against West Indies, he was unable to score big, but he managed to remain not out. And things changed when India needed a stable batsman in the third ODI against West Indies. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli lost their wickets early, bringing Gaikwad when the team stood at 4/2.
And he decided to seize the opportunity at its very best. This helped Gaikwad to score 57 runs, as he completed yet another half-century in his short career. With this knock, he has completed his role in the ODI series against West Indies, as he now prepares for the series against Australia A.
Our Take
The Indian team and selectors have received a huge positive in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad. With the World Cup coming closer, stability in conditions where the team stands in a challenging situation is much needed. And this was shown perfectly by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who stood tall when the top order batsmen were unable to score well. This might strengthen his chances to make it to the team in the New Zealand series.