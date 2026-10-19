MS Dhoni and Sakshi’s Navratri Moment Goes Viral, Twitter Reacts
MS Dhoni was spotted once again with his wife Sakshi at a party hosted by the Ambani Family. In Gujarat’s Jamnagar, the family hosted a Navratri celebration, which was attended by Captain Cool. He also shared a hilarious moment with his wife, which has captured the attention of the fans.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former Indian captain, is back in the headlines. Recently, he was spotted by the fans in a private Navratri celebration which was hosted by the Ambani Family in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
The celebrations were going well and Dhoni even enjoyed various things there. Visuals of the former Indian captain having a dragon ride and much more have gone viral all over the internet. But there is one video in particular which has caught the attention of the fans.
It happened when Dhoni was munching on some snacks and to make things wholesome, he tried to feed his wife from his own hands. But as soon as she tried to eat the same, he took it away and ate himself, creating a moment of laughter for both of them.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
IPL 2026 Rewind
Thala to us in every match of IPL 2026 😞 ( giving false hopes) 😞— MadForCricket18 (@MadForCricket18) October 19, 2026
MS Dhoni gave a rewind to the fans of the IPL 2026 season. He gave false hopes to the fans that he would play, but ended up sitting on the bench every game.
Mood to Steal
Thala always in a mood to steal ( credit) icecream!— DarkStar (@darkstar_plasma) October 19, 2026
In this video, it can be seen that Thala stole the food from his wife. But he always has been in a mood of stealing, as a fan claimed that he has stolen the credit many times.
Finisher for a Reason
Aakhri bite tak match le gaya, phir khud hi finish kar diya. Finisher for a reason— Group Chat Leak (@GroupChatLeak) October 19, 2026
MS Dhoni is called the greatest finisher of all-time. He took the bite till the very end and decided to finish it by himself.