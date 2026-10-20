Scott Boland Joins an Elite List After Stunning Five-Wicket Haul
Scott Boland is definitely one of the best late bloomers in the game. In his first ever Test match in South Africa, he went on to register a five wicket haul for the team. Dominating the Proteas, he has now become the second oldest Australian to register a fifer in Tests.
Scott Boland, aged 37 years and 190 days, has been dominating the longest format of the game consistently. At an age where the majority of the players consider retiring from all formats of the game, he is aging like a fine wine and bringing in some devastating spells.
He played his first game in South Africa at this age, and the conditions might have helped him to unleash his inner beast. On the first day, he showcased his dominance with the ball, where he stood on a hat-trick in the initial stages of the game.
As South Africa managed to bring its comeback in the game, Australia used Scott Boland as the cheat code, who completed his five wicket haul. This has also helped him to be the second oldest Australian bowler to have taken a five wicket haul in the longest format of the game.
Our Take
It is sad to know that a player like Scott Boland would retire with amazing figures but less than 50 Test matches in his international career. He has been dominant with the ball across all conditions he has played, whether it is against India or South Africa or even England. Even the star players such as Joe Root, Virat Kohli, and more have struggled to score runs against his lethal deliveries.