Gujarat Titans, being led by Shubman Gill, was able to reach close to the title last time. But unfortunately, they fell short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the big stage. Now that Shahrukh Khan and Glenn Phillips could be released from the team, it shows that the team is planning to have some new and reliable finishers in their line-up. Connor Esterhuizen has been able to show some talent in the international cricket, as the team management aims to retain him for a better future.