Gujarat Titans to Make 2 Shock Releases Before IPL 2027?
Gujarat Titans might have confirmed the players they would be releasing ahead of the upcoming season. It is being reported that Shahrukh Khan and Glenn Phillips could be released from the team. Connor Esterhuizen could be retained for the upcoming season.
The dates for the IPL retentions and releases to be announced are coming closer. And this has prompted all the IPL teams to make some quick decisions regarding the same. Reports have emerged related to the runner-up of the previous season, Gujarat Titans.
It has been reported that the team will be releasing two key players, in the form of Shahrukh Khan and Glenn Phillips. The Indian batsman was not able to receive many opportunities to bat in the recent IPL edition, while Phillips was also unable to make his mark for the team.
On the other hand, Connor Esterhuizen, who was a part of the lineup last season, could be retained for the upcoming season as well. Since this will be a mini auction, the team aims to free its purse to some extent, which could help them to complete the required squad changes.
Our Take
Gujarat Titans, being led by Shubman Gill, was able to reach close to the title last time. But unfortunately, they fell short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on the big stage. Now that Shahrukh Khan and Glenn Phillips could be released from the team, it shows that the team is planning to have some new and reliable finishers in their line-up. Connor Esterhuizen has been able to show some talent in the international cricket, as the team management aims to retain him for a better future.