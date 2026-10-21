Travis Head Did It First, But Bavuma Had the Last Laugh
Travis Head posted a hilarious story after Australia had won the first Test match against South Africa. Following this, it seems that Bavuma took things way too seriously. He went on to smash 179 runs for the team, putting the Proteas in a strong position.
The second test match between South Africa and Australia will be remembered for the revenge taken by Temba Bavuma. When South Africa lost the first Test, it was the first Test loss as a captain for Temba Bavuma, as various memes came for the same.
Following this match, Travis Head posted a story on his Instagram handle. The reel had a meme of Temba Bavuma who was devastated after the loss in the first game. This even reminded fans of the 2018 series, when a controversy erupted between the two teams to lead to the sandpapergate scandal.
But Temba Bavuma decided to reply to the story which has been posted by Head a few days back. He went on to score 179 runs for the team, and it also came at a time when the team faced an early collapse.
Here’s how Twitter has reacted to the same:
Fired Up
Temba Bavuma is fired up. 🔥 https://t.co/Nc1MEriFhQ— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 21, 2026
Looking at the reactions of Temba Bavuma, it is clear that he is fully fired up now. He is taking revenge not just for the loss, but also the story posted by Travis Head.
One Handshake
After this handshake, Temba Bavuma- match saving 179 runs Travis Head- 14 runs and one Instagram story https://t.co/otnExvlkb8— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 21, 2026
Travis Head and Temba Bavuma had a handshake after the first test. After this, Bavuma went on to score 179 runs and Head scored 14 runs with one Instagram story.
Absolute Cinema
@mufaddal_vohra Do everything else, but never hurt Temba's ego.....!!💉🥵 https://t.co/EssJV9RcFz— 45_ iz_ crazxy.terrifierman (@naira_45) October 21, 2026
Australia was able to do well in this game. But they hurt the ego of Temba Bavuma, which gave some serious consequences to the team.