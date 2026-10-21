Travis Head Did It First, But Bavuma Had the Last Laugh

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

18

Travis Head posted a hilarious story after Australia had won the first Test match against South Africa. Following this, it seems that Bavuma took things way too seriously. He went on to smash 179 runs for the team, putting the Proteas in a strong position.

Travis Head Did It First, But Bavuma Had the Last Laugh.

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The second test match between South Africa and Australia will be remembered for the revenge taken by Temba Bavuma. When South Africa lost the first Test, it was the first Test loss as a captain for Temba Bavuma, as various memes came for the same.

Following this match, Travis Head posted a story on his Instagram handle. The reel had a meme of Temba Bavuma who was devastated after the loss in the first game. This even reminded fans of the 2018 series, when a controversy erupted between the two teams to lead to the sandpapergate scandal.

But Temba Bavuma decided to reply to the story which has been posted by Head a few days back. He went on to score 179 runs for the team, and it also came at a time when the team faced an early collapse.

Here’s how Twitter has reacted to the same:

Fired Up

Looking at the reactions of Temba Bavuma, it is clear that he is fully fired up now. He is taking revenge not just for the loss, but also the story posted by Travis Head.

One Handshake

Travis Head and Temba Bavuma had a handshake after the first test. After this, Bavuma went on to score 179 runs and Head scored 14 runs with one Instagram story.

Absolute Cinema

Australia was able to do well in this game. But they hurt the ego of Temba Bavuma, which gave some serious consequences to the team.

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