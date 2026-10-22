Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Comeback Turns Costly as He Leaks 49 Runs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his comeback to the Indian team after four years. While fans expected his comeback game to be strong, that didn't happen. He went on to concede 49 runs in four overs, even after starting off his first over with 4 runs only.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar was in the headlines, as fans waited for his comeback for a long time. He was not a part of the Indian team since 2022, but his performances in the IPL remained at par in the recent editions. This eventually led to him being selected for the side in the series against New Zealand.
Following this, he was picked for the first T20I, where he finally returned with the ball. Opening the game, he conceded just 4 runs, which reminded the fans that the Swing King is back just where he had left.
But things didn't go fine for Bhuvneshwar Kumar in his comeback match. He bowled a no ball in his second over, which was something he had never done in the game. Along with that, he finished his spell while conceding 49 runs in 4 overs, being among the costliest bowlers for the Indian team.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same:
50 Missed
Bhuvneshwar Kumar missed his Fifty on comeback by just one run. How would you rate his comeback? https://t.co/5B3keRFL0c— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 22, 2026
Bhuvneshwar Kumar did way too well for the Indian team on his comeback. He unfortunately missed out on his half-century by just one run.
Tribute to RCB
Bhuvi scored 49 with the ball as a tribute to RCB🙏🏽 https://t.co/aOA5p0sjTk— Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) October 22, 2026
Bhuvi was able to make his comeback to the Indian team because of RCB. So, to give them a tribute, he conceded 49 runs, the team's lowest score in the IPL.
Let's Wait
Bhuvneshwar Kumar in Today's Match - Bowled a no-ball in T20Is for 1st time - Registered his 2nd-worst bowling figures of his T20I career (0/49) Not a good comeback 💔 #INDvsNZ https://t.co/2voZdy2qau— 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) October 22, 2026
This was Bhuvneshwar Kumar's first international game in four years. Let's wait and see how he manages to do for the Indian team in the remaining four games.