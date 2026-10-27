Rajat Patidar is on Fire! Three Consecutive Statements of Dominance Put Indian Selectors on Notice
Rajat Patidar continues to mesmerize with his stats not just in the Ranji Trophy, but in his India A career as well; and he's on fire every time he's on the field. In the recent Ranji Trophy match, he went on to score a ton.
Rajat Patidar has been playing in the remarkable form for India A and Ranji Trophy. The right-handed batter has continued to make strong statements with his consistency, temperament and ability to score big runs.
Patidar first gained recognition for his impact with India A and exported the form to red-ball cricket. He followed it up with centuries in his second and third Ranji Trophy matches, underlining his growing confidence and hunger for runs.
His recent performances have rightfully helped him to build a reputation as a consistent hitter who can come through when he helps out. Patipar has also shouldered extra responsibilities at the helm as captain while maintaining his leadership with the bat.
In his last two years, the Madhya Pradesh batsman has gone through a lot of hassles to make a mark with his consistent performances. The good form looked steady, and he was determined to go on delivering and stay in contention for the bigger roles.
Our Take
The recent performances of Rajat Patidar have clearly proved that consistency and making the best of each opportunity is what matters. He has proven his ability to deliver on centuries in successive Ranji Trophy matchups. His leadership duties are becoming apparent and he is still a batter in his sights. Maintaining this form will give Patidar a stronger argument for further high-level success in the future. His next test will be maintaining this momentum.