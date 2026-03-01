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Welcome to the ultimate destination for Ranji Trophy news! From thrilling match updates to player performances, our coverage ensures you don’t miss a moment of the action. Whether you're following news or want to explore the history and significance of this premier tournament, you'll find everything right here. Dive into the heart of Ranji Trophy cricket news and stay ahead with daily updates.

Auqib Nabi Emerges as the Ultimate Big Match Player in Ranji Trophy

Auqib Nabi Emerges as the Ultimate Big Match Player in Ranji Trophy

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  • cricket
Tempers Flare in Ranji Final with Mayank and Rahul at the Center

Tempers Flare in Ranji Final with Mayank and Rahul at the Center

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Watch, Ranji Trophy Final | Rahul uses presence of mind to complete reflex juggling catch

Watch, Ranji Trophy Final | Rahul uses presence of mind to complete reflex juggling catch

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Watch, Ranji Trophy | J&K down heavyweight Bengal to progress to first final amid memorable scenes

Watch, Ranji Trophy | J&K down heavyweight Bengal to progress to first final amid memorable scenes

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Watch, Ranji Trophy | Akash Deep compounds Khajuria’s woes after beating batter’s defence with peach

Watch, Ranji Trophy | Akash Deep compounds Khajuria’s woes after beating batter’s defence with peach

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This Domestic Star Is Giving Shami Serious Competition for His India Spot

This Domestic Star Is Giving Shami Serious Competition for His India Spot

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Is Team India Preparing the Way for Mohammed Shamis Return?

Is Team India Preparing the Way for Mohammed Shamis Return?

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How KL Rahul Turns Pressure Situations Into Match-Winning Moments

How KL Rahul Turns Pressure Situations Into Match-Winning Moments

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Watch, Ranji Trophy | Prasidh too hot to handle as he produces beauty to go through Chahal’s defence

Watch, Ranji Trophy | Prasidh too hot to handle as he produces beauty to go through Chahal’s defence

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Sarfaraz Khan Sends Strong Message to Selectors with Ranji Trophy Knock

Sarfaraz Khan Sends Strong Message to Selectors with Ranji Trophy Knock

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Mohammed Shami Eyes a Strong Comeback for the 2026 T20 World Cup

Mohammed Shami Eyes a Strong Comeback for the 2026 T20 World Cup

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Ranji Trophy | Twitter in disbelief as batter makes U-turn to stay at crease after umpiring blunder

Ranji Trophy | Twitter in disbelief as batter makes U-turn to stay at crease after umpiring blunder

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Ranji Trophy | Twitter in awe as Praveen hits top of off with peach to leave Yash Dubey in shock

Ranji Trophy | Twitter in awe as Praveen hits top of off with peach to leave Yash Dubey in shock

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Watch, Ranji Trophy | Qamran Iqbal comes to Shubham Khajuria’s rescue with precisional assist

Watch, Ranji Trophy | Qamran Iqbal comes to Shubham Khajuria’s rescue with precisional assist

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Watch, Ranji Trophy | Akash Choudhary goes on six-hitting spree to hit fastest fifty in first-class cricket

Watch, Ranji Trophy | Akash Choudhary goes on six-hitting spree to hit fastest fifty in first-class cricket

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This Player Breaks an Unbelievable Record in the Ranji Trophy

This Player Breaks an Unbelievable Record in the Ranji Trophy

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Urvil Patel Hails MS Dhoni as the Inspiration Behind His Keeping Style

Urvil Patel Hails MS Dhoni as the Inspiration Behind His Keeping Style

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Watch How Shami’s Performance Sends a Strong Message to Ajit Agarkar

Watch How Shami’s Performance Sends a Strong Message to Ajit Agarkar

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Ranji Trophy | Urvil Patel shows flashes of brilliance to catch Shahbaz Ahmed off-guard

Ranji Trophy | Urvil Patel shows flashes of brilliance to catch Shahbaz Ahmed off-guard

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Ranji Trophy | Twitter cannot stop laughing as Urvil Patel produces his version of ‘Hips Don't Lie’

Ranji Trophy | Twitter cannot stop laughing as Urvil Patel produces his version of ‘Hips Don't Lie’

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Is Ruturaj Gaikwad Cementing His Place as India’s Next Big Thing?

Is Ruturaj Gaikwad Cementing His Place as India’s Next Big Thing?

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Ranji Trophy | Prithvi Shaw smashes third-fastest double ton in history of Ranji Trophy

Ranji Trophy | Prithvi Shaw smashes third-fastest double ton in history of Ranji Trophy

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Watch, Ranji Trophy | Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra share unique record in shortest match ever

Watch, Ranji Trophy | Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra share unique record in shortest match ever

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Did Karun Nair Just Call Out the Selectors for Neglecting Him?

Did Karun Nair Just Call Out the Selectors for Neglecting Him?

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Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Silence After Test Team Snub

Ajinkya Rahane Breaks Silence After Test Team Snub

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How Did Rajat Patidar Transform His Career in Just 5 Months?

How Did Rajat Patidar Transform His Career in Just 5 Months?

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  • cricket
Ishan Kishan’s Ranji Comeback Puts Him Back in the Spotlight

Ishan Kishan’s Ranji Comeback Puts Him Back in the Spotlight

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