International career

Rosemary Alison Mair, born on November 7, 1998, in Napier, New Zealand, is a right-arm medium-fast bowler who represents the New Zealand women’s national cricket team.

2019: Rosemary Mair made her international debut for New Zealand on February 6 in a T20I against India at Wellington, followed by her ODI debut on February 22 against Australia at the WACA Ground in Perth. She entered the squad after a strong domestic season with Central Districts in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, where she ranked among the leading wicket-takers.

2020: Selected for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup held in Australia. She played in multiple group-stage matches and became part of New Zealand’s regular pace attack, known for her accuracy with the new ball.

2021–2022: Represented New Zealand at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021/22 hosted at home and featured in several key fixtures, including the match against Pakistan on March 26, 2022, at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

2022: Included in New Zealand’s squad for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She helped the team win the bronze medal.

2023: Limited international appearances as she focused on recovery and domestic competitions.

2024: Returned to the international stage at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE. Produced career-best bowling figures of 4/19 against India in the group stage and later took 3/25 in the final against South Africa, a match New Zealand won to claim their first Women’s T20 World Cup title.

2025: Selected for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka. By the end of the year, her career record included around 20 WODIs (15 wickets, average 48.86) and 36 WT20Is (29 wickets, average 25.03).

Leagues Participation

Rosemary Mair has appeared in Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League, representing different teams in short-term stints.

Women’s Big Bash League

Mair entered the WBBL in the 2020/21 season, first joining the Melbourne Stars before moving to the Melbourne Renegades during the same campaign. She returned to the league in 2024/25 as part of the Hobart Hurricanes roster, filling in during player absences.

Year Team Notes 2020/21 Melbourne Stars / Melbourne Renegades Debut season; 8 wickets in 7 matches, best 2/14 vs Adelaide Strikers 2024/25 Hobart Hurricanes Temporary signing; 2 matches, maintained economy rate of 7.25

Domestic career

Rosemary Mair developed through the Central Districts system, representing the Hawke’s Bay region and the Central Hinds in New Zealand’s domestic structure. Her breakthrough came in the 2018/19 season of the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, where she finished as the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets at an average of 15.29. In the tournament final on March 9, 2019, she claimed the final wicket at Pukekura Park to seal the title for the Hinds.

Her standout year arrived in 2023/24 when she produced a historic spell in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield on December 9, taking a hat-trick followed by a double hat-trick and finishing with figures of 6 for 41. She was later named both Central Hinds Player of the Year and Super Smash Player of the Year by the Central Districts Cricket Association. That season, she took 14 wickets in 10 Super Smash matches (average 15.42, best 4/5) and six wickets in 6 Shield matches, while also contributing 122 runs with the bat, including a top score of 72.

Beyond national competition, Mair played domestically for New Plymouth Power in the Central Super League, where she took a wicket with her first delivery on February 27, 2021. Her consistent domestic form earned her WBBL contracts, serving with Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars in 2020/21, and Hobart Hurricanes in 2024/25.

Records and achievements

Rosemary Mair has established herself as a key pace bowler for New Zealand through consistent performances in both international and domestic cricket.

T20I debut: 6 February 2019 vs India (Wellington)

ODI debut: 22 February 2019 vs Australia (Perth)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 (Australia): Selected in the New Zealand squad

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 (New Zealand): Represented the host nation in key matches

Commonwealth Games 2022 (Birmingham): Bronze medal after defeating England (110/9 → 111/2)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 (Dubai): Member of New Zealand’s title-winning team

Best WT20I bowling figures: 4/19 during the 2024 T20 World Cup

Best WODI bowling figures: 2/21

Notable ODI series vs India 2022: 1/33 (6 overs, 14 Feb) and 2/43 (10 overs, 18 Feb, Queenstown)

Double hat-trick and 6/41 (Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, 9 Dec 2023): First in tournament history

Central Hinds Player of the Year 2023/24 (CDCA Awards)

Hinds Super Smash Player of the Year 2023/24

Super Smash 2023/24: 14 wickets in 10 matches (best 4/5, average 15.42)

Hallyburton Johnstone Shield 2023/24: Best 6/41, top score 72

WBBL 2020/21 (WBBL|06): Played seven matches (5 for Melbourne Renegades, 2 for Melbourne Stars)

Best WBBL performance: 2/14 vs Adelaide Strikers (8 Nov 2020)

WBBL 2024/25 (WBBL|10): Signed by Hobart Hurricanes for November 2024 matches

Personal life

Rosemary Mair maintains a private lifestyle outside cricket, with limited personal information available in public sources.

Finance

In July 2022, New Zealand Cricket introduced a five-year gender-equal pay agreement. Under this framework, top White Ferns players can earn up to NZ$163,246 annually, including retainers and match fees — though these are general figures, not specific to Mair.

Family

Rosemary Mair was born in Napier, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand. She represents the Central Hinds and is locally known as the “Hawke’s Bay fast bowler”. She has not shared any family-related details on social media, and no verified interviews or press releases mention relatives or children.

Scandals

Rosemary Mair has no record of controversies or disciplinary issues. Any World Cup discussions around umpiring decisions in 2024 were unrelated to her conduct.

Fans

Rosemary Mair has a verified Instagram account under the handle @rosemary_mair, which has around fifteen thousand followers as of October 2025. On X (formerly Twitter), she is active through the account @rosemary_mair7, followed by nearly two hundred users. She often features in media content published by New Zealand Cricket and the Central Districts Cricket Association, including matchday updates, promotional material, and highlight clips that focus on her performances for both the Central Hinds and the White Ferns.