Natalie Claire Dodd
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Natalie Claire Dodd
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|6
|44
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|6
|44
|Innings
|17
|4
|44
|Not outs
|0
|1
|5
|Runs
|224
|26
|1130
|Balls Faced
|572
|28
|1183
|Avg
|13.17
|8.66
|28.97
|SR
|39.16
|92.85
|95.51
|Fours
|20
|3
|114
|Fifties
|1
|0
|7
|Sixies
|1
|0
|4
|Highest
|52
|14
|78
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0