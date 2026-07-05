Natalie Claire Dodd

Natalie Claire Dodd

wicket keeper

Full name:Natalie Claire Dodd
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Central Hinds Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches18644
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iT20
Matches18644
Innings17444
Not outs015
Runs224261130
Balls Faced572281183
Avg13.178.6628.97
SR39.1692.8595.51
Fours203114
Fifties107
Sixies104
Highest521478
Hundreds000

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