Claudia Lauren Green

Claudia Lauren Green

bowler

Full name:Claudia Lauren Green

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Hinds Women

Dragons Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches44
Innings43
Overs124.1
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs775
Wickets24
Avg32.29
SR31.04
Eco6.24
BB3
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches44
Innings21
Not outs12
Runs50
Balls Faced84
Avg5.55
SR59.52
Fours2
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest8
Hundreds0

Claudia Lauren Green Schedule & Results

Another Players

Gillian, Jemma

Gillian, Jemma

Murray, Cara

Murray, Cara

Forbes, Sarah

Forbes, Sarah

Tomlinson, Kerry-Anne

Tomlinson, Kerry-Anne

Dodd, Natalie

Dodd, Natalie

Sims, Gemma

Sims, Gemma

Armstrong, Bella

Armstrong, Bella

Pedersen, Cate

Pedersen, Cate

Prendergast, Orla

Prendergast, Orla

Caulfield, Amy

Caulfield, Amy