Match details England vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women 16.05.2026

OdiSophia Gardens, Cardiff
ENG
ENG

181

NZL
NZL

141

Match Info

Match:ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Saturday, May 16, 2026
Toss:New Zealand won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Saturday, May 16, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, Wales
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersLamb Emma, Grewcock Jodie, Knight Heather, Capsey Alice, Kemp Freya, Jones Amy, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Ecclestone Sophie, Filer Lauren, Bell Lauren
BenchArlott Emily, Chathli Kira Meghan, Coleman Tilly, Gaur Mahika, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Smith Linsey, Wong Issy

New Zealand Squad

PlayersBates Suzie, Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Kerr Amelia, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Gaze Izzy, Sharp Izzy, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Mair Rosemary, Illing Bree
BenchDevonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, McLeod Emma, Penfold Molly

Venue Guide

StadiumSophia Gardens
CityCardiff
Capacityno information yet
EndsRiver Taff End
Hosts toCathedral Road End