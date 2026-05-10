Match details England vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women 10.05.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Saturday, May 16, 2026
|Toss:
|England won the toss and opt to bat
|Time:
|Sunday, May 10, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, England
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
England Squad
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Bates Suzie, Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Kerr Amelia, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Gaze Izzy, Sharp Izzy, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Mair Rosemary, Illing Bree
|Bench
|Devonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, McLeod Emma, Penfold Molly
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|Riverside Ground
|City
|Chester-le-Street
|Capacity
|5000
|Ends
|Finchale End
|Hosts to