Match details England vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women 10.05.2026

OdiRiverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ENG
ENG

211

NZL
NZL

210

Match Info

Match:ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, May 10, 2026 - Saturday, May 16, 2026
Toss:England won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Sunday, May 10, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, England
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

England Squad

PlayersLamb Emma, Grewcock Jodie, Knight Heather, Bouchier Maia, Kemp Freya, Jones Amy, Gibson Danielle, Dean Charlie, Filer Lauren, Bell Lauren, Coleman Tilly
BenchArlott Emily, Capsey Alice, Chathli Kira Meghan, Ecclestone Sophie, Gaur Mahika, Sciver-Brunt Natalie Ruth, Smith Linsey, Wong Issy

New Zealand Squad

PlayersBates Suzie, Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Kerr Amelia, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Gaze Izzy, Sharp Izzy, Kerr JM, Patel Nensi, Mair Rosemary, Illing Bree
BenchDevonshire Flora, Inglis Polly, McLeod Emma, Penfold Molly

Venue Guide

StadiumRiverside Ground
CityChester-le-Street
Capacity5000
EndsFinchale End
Hosts to