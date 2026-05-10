Eden Carson News View all It will take you a few minutes to get to know Eden Carson, as we have gathered all the latest news about him in one place, what matches he plans to play in, what helps him to set records on the cricket field.

International career

Eden Jean Carson, born on 8 August 2001 in Dunedin, is a right-arm off-break bowler who represents New Zealand in international cricket.

WODI Matches

Debut: WI Women vs NZ Women at North Sound – 22 September 2022



Last: PAK Women vs NZ Women at Colombo (RPS) – 18 October 2025

WT20I Matches

Debut: NZ Women vs SA Women at Birmingham – 30 July 2022



Last: AUS Women vs NZ Women at Wellington – 26 March 2025

2022: Eden Carson earned her first New Zealand central contract in May and debuted at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, claiming a bronze medal as part of the White Ferns. She made her T20I debut on 30 July against South Africa and her ODI debut on 22 September against the West Indies, taking an impressive 3/31 in that match.

2023: Represented New Zealand at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, taking 6 wickets at an average of 11.33, one of the best team bowling averages. Her accuracy and control in the middle overs earned praise from analysts and selectors alike.

2024: A breakthrough year as she played a leading role in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup (UAE), where New Zealand won their first-ever world title. She earned two Player of the Match awards: 2/7 vs Pakistan (October 14) and 3/29 vs West Indies (October 18 semifinal), before taking 1/22 in the final vs South Africa. Also represented the Aotearoa Māori Women’s Team at the Pacific T20 Cup.

2025: Featured in bilateral series against Australia and Sri Lanka, showing consistency across both T20I and ODI formats. In the Sri Lanka ODI series, she recorded figures of 0/34, 1/29, and 2/29, while maintaining tight lines and economy. Later played in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup (India/Sri Lanka), where she continued as New Zealand’s key spinner.

By late 2025, Eden Carson had transformed from a promising domestic player into a T20 World Champion, Commonwealth Games medalist, and core member of New Zealand’s bowling unit, recognized internationally for her precision, control, and match temperament.

Leagues Participation

Eden Carson has not yet featured in any major overseas franchise leagues such as the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL), The Hundred, or the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

Domestic career

Eden Jean Carson started her domestic journey with Otago Sparks in the 2018/19 season, debuting in both the Super Smash (T20) and Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (50-over) competitions. Born and raised in Dunedin, she progressed through the local development pathway before joining the Sparks’ senior setup at 17. Since then, she has remained loyal to Otago, building a reputation as one of the most dependable off-spinners in the domestic circuit.

Her major breakthrough came during the 2021/22 season, when she led Otago’s bowling attack with 33 wickets across formats — the highest for the club that year. In the HBJ Shield final on 27 February 2022, she produced a decisive spell of 5/17 in 10 overs, steering Otago to a 138-run win over Wellington Blaze and the national title. That performance earned her the Phyl Blackler Cup for New Zealand’s Domestic Bowler of the Year.

Carson continued to dominate in subsequent seasons. In 2023/24, she remained among the Super Smash’s top-performing spinners with exceptional control and economy. Her 2024/25 campaign confirmed her growth into an all-rounder — taking 18 wickets in 11 innings to finish as the tournament’s top bowler, while also contributing a match-winning 59 not out in the HBJ Shield final against Auckland Hearts.

By 2025, Carson had evolved from a promising teenage spinner into Otago’s record-holding leader, two-time national champion, and one of New Zealand’s most reliable domestic players — known for her accuracy, composure, and increasing impact with both ball and bat.

Records and achievements

Eden Carson has built an impressive record across her domestic and international career.

Domestic debut (2018/19): Entered professional cricket with Otago Sparks, debuting in both Super Smash (T20) and Hallyburton Johnstone Shield (List A) tournaments.

One-club player: Represented Otago Sparks exclusively from 2018 to 2025.

Record 2021/22 season: Collected 33 wickets across all formats, setting a new Otago record for most wickets in a single season.

HBJ Shield Final, 27 Feb 2022: Produced a match-winning spell of 5/17 in 10 overs against Wellington Blaze, securing Otago’s national title.

Phyl Blackler Cup (2022): Named Women’s Domestic Bowler of the Year by New Zealand Cricket for her record-breaking season.

2022/23 Super Smash: Among top wicket-takers, 9 wickets at an economy rate of 6.12.

2023/24 season: Consistent again with 10 wickets and an economy rate below 6.5, reinforcing her control and reliability.

Aotearoa Māori Women’s Team (2024): Selected for the inaugural Pacific T20 Cup, celebrating her heritage and sporting achievement.

Five-wicket haul (15 Dec 2024): Claimed 5 wickets vs Northern Districts, leading Otago to a 186-run win in the HBJ Shield.

Top wicket-taker (Super Smash 2024/25): Led the tournament with 18 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 15.38 — the highest tally in the league.

HBJ Shield Final, 1 Mar 2025: Scored 59 not out in the final against Auckland Hearts, guiding Otago to another championship — her third career fifty.

Two-time national champion: Key player in Otago’s Hallyburton Johnstone Shield titles (2021/22 and 2024/25).

Career best: 5/17 vs Wellington Blaze (2021/22 Final) — remains one o the standout bowling figures in New Zealand domestic history.

Recognition: Frequently highlighted by NZC and major cricket outlets as one of the brightest and most disciplined spin talents in New Zealand women’s cricket.

Personal life

Eden Carson is known for her grounded lifestyle and focus on cricket rather than publicity. Public information about her private life remains limited, with most available details drawn from interviews and regional media features.

Finance

Her earnings come from her New Zealand Cricket (NZC) central contract and match fees. The top women’s contract band since August 2022 is around NZD 163,000 per year, including retainers and match payments.

Family

She was born and raised in Dunedin, where her father Tony Carson played a major role in supporting her cricket ambitions. The family runs a sheep-and-beef farm in the Otago region, and she has mentioned spending off-season periods helping there. Reports also note she lived with her aunt during her early years in domestic cricket.

Scandals

As of October 2025, no disciplinary cases, controversies, or scandals are associated with Carson.

Fans

Her Instagram account has around 13,000 followers, a number that rose sharply after her standout performances in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup. She uses the platform mainly for cricket updates, team photos, and personal milestones.