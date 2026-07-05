Kerry-Anne Tomlinson

Kerry-Anne Tomlinson

batsman

Full name:Kerry-Anne Tomlinson
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Central Hinds Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20
Matches435
Innings40
Overs31.50
Balls--
Maidens10
Runs1650
Wickets20
Avg82.50
SR95.50
Eco5.180
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20
Matches435
Innings430
Not outs02
Runs77340
Balls Faced255387
Avg19.2512.14
SR30.1987.85
Fours741
Fifties00
Sixies12
Highest3440
Hundreds00

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