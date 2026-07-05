Kerry-Anne Tomlinson
batsman
|Full name:
|Kerry-Anne Tomlinson
|Nationality:
|Netherlands
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20
|Matches
|4
|35
|Innings
|4
|0
|Overs
|31.5
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|Runs
|165
|0
|Wickets
|2
|0
|Avg
|82.5
|0
|SR
|95.5
|0
|Eco
|5.18
|0
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20
|Matches
|4
|35
|Innings
|4
|30
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|77
|340
|Balls Faced
|255
|387
|Avg
|19.25
|12.14
|SR
|30.19
|87.85
|Fours
|7
|41
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|Highest
|34
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0