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AI Simulation | ENG W vs NZ W | Amy Jones Guides England Women to Hard-Fought Victory Over New Zealand Women
England Women continue their winning streak by defeating New Zealand. Amy Jones starred in this game, as she posted a half-century which helped England Women to give a strong total. This was followed by a disciplined bowling performance, powered by Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell.