Statistics

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026 ICC World Cup, Women 2025 T20 Series New Zealand vs Australia, Women 2025 T20 Series New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women 2025 ODI Series New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Women 2025 ODI Series New Zealand vs Australia, Women 2024 ODI Series India vs New Zealand, Women 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2024 T20 World Cup, Women, Warm-Up 2024 T20 Series Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2024 T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women 2024 ODI Series New Zealand vs. England, Women 2024 T20 Series New Zealand vs. England, Women 2024 ODI Series New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women 2023 T20 Series New Zealand vs Pakistan, Women 2023 T20 Series South Africa vs New Zealand, Women 2023 ODI Series South Africa vs New Zealand, Women 2023 T20 Series Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Women 2023 ODI Series Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Women 2023 ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2023 T20 World Cup, Women, Warm-Up 2023 ODI Series New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2022 Women T20 Series New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2022 Women ODI Series West Indies vs. New Zealand, Women 2022 Commonwealth Games, Women 2022 World Cup, Women 2022 ICC ODI World Cup Warmups, Women 2022 ODI Series New Zealand vs India, Women 2022 T20 Series New Zealand vs. India Women 2022 ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women 2021 ODI Series New Zealand vs. Australia, Women 2021 ODI Series New Zealand vs. England 2021, Women ODI Series Australia vs New Zealand 2020 , Women T20 Series Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2020 Womens World T20 2020 T20I Series New Zealand vs South Africa, Women 2020 ODI Series New Zealand vs South Africa Women ODI Series Australia vs New Zealand 18/19 , Women ODI Series New Zealand vs India 2019, Women Womens World T20 World T20 Practice, Women T20 Series Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 2018 T20 Tri-Series NZ and SA in England, Women 2018 World Cup 2017, Women

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026