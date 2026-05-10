New Zealand

New Zealand

Country:New Zealand
Country Code:NZL
Gender:Women

Players

2026 Players

Amelia Charlotte Kerr

New Zealand

Bella James

New Zealand

Bernadine Bezuidenhout

South Africa

Bree Illing

New Zealand

Brooke Maree Halliday

New Zealand

Eden Jean Carson

New Zealand

Emma Mary Amanda McLeod

New Zealand

Flora Diana Mary Devonshire

New Zealand

Fran Cecilia Jonas

New Zealand

Georgia Ellen Ann Plimmer

New Zealand

Hannah Maree Rowe

New Zealand

Isabella Charli Gaze

New Zealand

Isobel Sharp

New Zealand

Jessica Mackenzie Kerr

New Zealand

Kayley Alana Knight

New Zealand

Lea-Marie Maureen Tahuhu

New Zealand

Leigh Meghan Kasperek

New Zealand

Madeline Lee Green

New Zealand

Mikaela Jane Greig

New Zealand

Molly Penfold

New Zealand

Nensi Hiteshkumar Patel

New Zealand

Polly Margot Inglis

New Zealand

Rosemary Alison Mair

New Zealand

Sophie Frances Monique Devine

New Zealand

Suzannah Wilson Bates

New Zealand

Statistics

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026

Matches Played4
Won2
Drawn0
Lost2
No result0

New Zealand Team Schedule & Results

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

ENG

ENG

211

NZL

NZL

210

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women

Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

ENG

ENG

181

NZL

NZL

141

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

County Ground, Derby

ENG

ENG

140

NZL

NZL

136

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

St Lawrence Ground, Kent

ENG

ENG

156

NZL

NZL

170

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

T20 Series England vs New Zealand, Women

County Cricket Ground, Hove

ENG

ENG

81

NZL

NZL

80

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultWest Indies vs New Zealand

West Indies vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

WIN

WIN

163

NZL

NZL

162

ResultNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

NZL

NZL

150

SRI

SRI

153

ResultNew Zealand vs Ireland

New Zealand vs Ireland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Rose Bowl, Hampshire

NZL

NZL

140

IRL

IRL

136

ResultNew Zealand vs Scotland

New Zealand vs Scotland

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

NZL

NZL

132

SCO

SCO

131

ResultEngland vs New Zealand

England vs New Zealand

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

The Oval, London

ENG

ENG

164

NZL

NZL

163

New Zealand Women Cricket Team News

View all

Meet the New Zealand Women's Cricket Team, be the first to learn about the players on this cricket team, what helps them win, how they overcome challenges on the field, and how they are opening up new horizons for cricket.

AI Simulation | ENG W vs NZ W | Amy Jones Guides England Women to Hard-Fought Victory Over New Zealand Women

AI Simulation | ENG W vs NZ W | Amy Jones Guides England Women to Hard-Fought Victory Over New Zealand Women

England Women continue their winning streak by defeating New Zealand. Amy Jones starred in this game, as she posted a half-century which helped England Women to give a strong total. This was followed by a disciplined bowling performance, powered by Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell.

New Zealand Women Cricket Team02:06 PM, 19 June, 2026

AI Simulation, NZ W vs IRE W | Amelia Kerr shines in all-round masterclass as New Zealand beat Ireland

New Zealand Women Cricket Team07:12 PM, 26 October, 2025

NZ-W vs ENG । Twitter in awe as Amy Jones guides England to beat New Zealand by eight wickets

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