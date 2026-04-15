International career

Madeline Lee Green was born on 20 October 1992 in Wellington, New Zealand. She plays as a right-handed batter and an occasional off-spin bowler.

2012 – 2013: Made her international debut for New Zealand Women in a T20I against Australia on 1 February 2012 in Sydney. She spent much of 2013 developing her game through domestic competitions with Wellington Blaze, becoming one of their most reliable batters and earning regular selection consideration for national duties.

2014 – 2016: Played her first WODI on 26 February 2014 against West Indies Women at Lincoln, receiving ODI cap no. 129.

2017 – 2019: By 2017, she was a regular starter and featured in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 in England. Her breakthrough came on 8 June 2018 in Dublin, when she scored 122 runs off 77 balls against Ireland — part of New Zealand’s world-record total of 491 for 4 in women’s ODIs. It remains one of her finest performances and her highest international score. In 2019, she took part in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies, adding further international experience.

2020 – 2022: Continued to represent New Zealand across formats. She played in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia and then in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 at home. That same year, she helped New Zealand claim a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, defeating England in the third-place playoff.

2023 – 2025: Remained a core part of the White Ferns’ lineup through 2023 and 2024, appearing in T20 World Cup campaigns and bilateral series. On 26 March 2025, she recorded her maiden T20I half-century, scoring 62 against Australia in Wellington. In October 2025, she represented New Zealand in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 staged in India and Sri Lanka, playing in the group-stage match against Australia at Indore and subsequent fixtures in Colombo.

By the end of 2025, her international statistics included 85 WODIs (1,758 runs at 27.46 average, two centuries and seven fifties, top score 122) and 112 WT20Is (1,193 runs at 17.04 average, career-best 62 vs Australia). Across formats, she also recorded 40 catches.

Leagues Participation

Maddy Green has combined her international duties with experience in two of the world’s main franchise tournaments: the Women’s Hundred in England and the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia.

Women’s Hundred

Maddy Green took part in the Women’s Hundred in 2022, when Welsh Fire added her to their squad late in the season. She played one match for the team after signing on 22 August 2022 as a short-term replacement for Hayley Matthews. The game took place on 24 August 2022 against the London Spirit, where she scored 10 runs from 13 balls before being dismissed by Daniella Gibson.

Year Team Notes 2022 Welsh Fire Played one match as a replacement for Hayley Matthews; scored 10 runs vs London Spirit. 2023–2025 — Did not participate due to scheduling and New Zealand team commitments.

Women’s Big Bash League

Maddy Green has featured in the Women’s Big Bash League since 2019. She first joined Brisbane Heat for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 seasons and later moved to Perth Scorchers for the 2022/23 campaign. Her WBBL record shows consistency as a middle-order batter, often relied on to stabilise the innings after early wickets. Across her WBBL career, she has played 42 matches, scored 678 runs at an average of 19.37 and a strike rate of 104.63, with a highest score of 58. She has also recorded two half-centuries, struck 77 fours and six sixes, and taken 17 catches in the field. Her innings of 58 for Brisbane Heat remains her best performance in the league.

Year Team Notes 2019/20 Brisbane Heat Joined as an international batter; scored her WBBL career-best 58. 2020/21 Brisbane Heat Continued as a middle-order regular, maintaining a steady average. 2022/23 Perth Scorchers Signed to strengthen the batting order; completed her 42-match WBBL record. 2023–2025 — No participation recorded; focused on international and domestic New Zealand duties.

Domestic career

Maddy Green’s domestic journey began with the Auckland Hearts, where she debuted in the 2009/10 season. Her steady performances soon earned her a permanent spot in both the one-day and T20 formats. By the 2017/18 season, she had taken over as captain, leading Auckland to their first Hallyburton Johnstone Shield title in nearly thirty years. That season she scored 384 runs, the second-highest total in the competition, and guided the side through eight victories and one abandoned match — a campaign noted by New Zealand Cricket for its consistency and discipline.

In 2019, she moved to the Wellington Blaze, where she played until the 2022/23 season. This period coincided with Wellington’s strongest era in women’s cricket. The Blaze captured multiple Super Smash titles, including the 2019/20 and 2021/22 editions. Green became a key part of the batting core and contributed in leadership roles. In March 2023, she struck a run-a-ball century in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final, helping Blaze lift another trophy.

She returned to Auckland in mid-2023 and produced one of the best individual seasons in domestic women’s cricket. During the 2024/25 campaign, she topped the national run charts with 698 runs in 11 innings at an average of 69.80, scoring three centuries and three fifties. On 1 March 2025, she captained Auckland in the final against Otago Sparks and opened the batting, underscoring her role as both leader and leading run-getter.

Her experience extends beyond New Zealand. In England, she first appeared for Nottinghamshire in 2012 and later joined Central Sparks in 2023 for the closing rounds of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy. In 2025, she signed a short-term deal with The Blaze (East Midlands) for the Metro Bank One-Day Cup and early Vitality Blast fixtures. Across all formats since 2009, she has compiled more than 5,300 List A runs with 9 centuries and 28 fifties.

In Australia, she played three WBBL seasons: two with Brisbane Heat (2019/20 and 2020/21) — where she became a WBBL|05 champion — and one with Perth Scorchers (2022/23). Her WBBL record includes 42 matches, 678 runs (average 19.37, strike rate 104.63), two half-centuries, 77 fours, six sixes, and 17 catches. In 2022, she appeared once for Welsh Fire Women in The Hundred, scoring 10 runs from 13 balls.

Her domestic and league career shows clear progression: she evolved from a regional prospect into a consistent match-winner and captain. The transition from Auckland to Wellington and back coincided with championship success and personal milestones. At the same time, her English and Australian stints added depth to her adaptability and understanding of international-standard competition.

Records and achievements

Maddy Green has built one of the most complete careers in New Zealand women’s cricket, with over a decade of international service, substantial domestic achievements, and consistent impact across formats.

International Century Record: Scored 122 from 77 balls against Ireland in Dublin on 8 June 2018 as part of New Zealand’s total of 491 for 4 – the highest women’s ODI team score recorded at that time.

World Cup Participation: Represented New Zealand in five ICC events – T20 World Cups (2018, 2020, 2023, 2024) and ODI World Cups (2022, 2025).

Commonwealth Games Medalist: Won bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after New Zealand defeated England in the third-place match.

Domestic Leadership: Captained Auckland Hearts to the 2017/18 Hallyburton Johnstone Shield title – their first championship in nearly three decades.

Domestic Batting Record (2024/25): Topped the season charts in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield with 698 runs from 11 innings at an average of 69.80, including three hundreds and three fifties.

Super Smash Success: Key member of Wellington Blaze during their dominant 2019–2023 run, helping secure titles in 2019/20 and 2021/22.

WBBL Champion: Part of the Brisbane Heat squad that won WBBL|05 in the 2019/20 season.

WBBL Career Figures: 42 matches, 678 runs (average 19.37, strike rate 104.63), two half-centuries with a highest score of 58, 77 fours, six sixes, and 17 catches.

The Hundred Appearance: Played for Welsh Fire Women in 2022 and scored 10 runs from 13 balls in her sole match.

English Domestic Cricket: Represented Nottinghamshire (2012), Central Sparks (2023), and The Blaze (2025) in regional competitions.

Longevity: More than a decade of international play (2012–2025), featuring in over 80 ODIs and 110 T20Is for New Zealand.

Personal life

Maddy Green is known for keeping her personal affairs low-profile, focusing primarily on her cricket career and occasional media appearances linked to tournaments or sponsorships.

Finance

Maddy Green holds a central contract with the White Ferns for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 seasons, confirmed through official New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and ICC publications. The agreement secures her fixed retainer and match fees under NZC’s professional structure. Since August 2022, men and women have received equal match fees across all formats, though retainer levels still differ by contract category. Her income also includes payments from professional league deals — WBBL (Brisbane Heat 2019/20–2020/21; Perth Scorchers 2022/23), Central Sparks (2023), and The Blaze (2025) — as well as brand partnerships such as Kookaburra.

Family

Maddy Green married New Zealand cricketer Liz Perry in April 2019. Perry is a former national-level player in both cricket and field hockey.

Scandals

There are no known scandals, disciplinary issues, or controversies involving Maddy Green. She maintains a professional reputation within New Zealand cricket and has never been linked to off-field disputes.

Fans

Maddy Green has a modest yet loyal following across social media. Her Instagram account has around 11,000 followers and features posts about training, matches, and partnerships. On X (former Twitter), she has about 3,800 followers, with most activity connected to major tournaments or domestic highlights.