Results Score England vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women 16.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Halliday Brookebatsman
|42
|54
|4
|0
|77.78
|Green Maddybatsman
|37
|43
|5
|0
|86.05
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Bell Laurenbowler
|5.4
|0
|29
|3
|5.12
|7
|0
|Ecclestone Sophieall rounder
|5
|0
|30
|0
|6
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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24.4
.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Halliday gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.
24.3
2
Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Halliday rocks back and lifts a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.
24.2
.
Bell now coming around the wicket to Halliday. Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the front foot and eases a bad drive