Results Score England vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women 16.05.2026

OdiSophia Gardens, Cardiff
ENG
ENG

181

NZL
NZL

141

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Halliday Brookebatsman42544077.78
Green Maddybatsman37435086.05
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Bell Laurenbowler5.402935.1270
Ecclestone Sophieall rounder50300600

Latest Highlights

24.4
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Halliday gets forward and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

24.3
2

Length ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. Halliday rocks back and lifts a sweep for 2 runs back behind square.

24.2
.

Bell now coming around the wicket to Halliday. Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Halliday moves onto the front foot and eases a bad drive

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