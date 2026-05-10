Results Score England vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women 10.05.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Bouchier Maiabatsman
|59
|69
|4
|0
|85.51
|Dean Charlieall rounder
|31
|46
|1
|0
|67.39
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Kerr JMbowler
|10
|0
|41
|1
|4.1
|0
|0
|Mair Rosemarybowler
|10
|1
|42
|3
|4.2
|2
|2
Latest Highlights
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48.1
1
Short of a length, outside off stump. Corteen-Coleman moves onto the back foot and edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.
47.6
1
Kerr comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump. Corteen-Coleman moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.
47.5
1
Back of a length, on line. Dean moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run back behind square.