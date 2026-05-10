Results Score England vs New Zealand Odi ODI Series England vs. New Zealand, Women 10.05.2026

OdiRiverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ENG
ENG

211

NZL
NZL

210

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Bouchier Maiabatsman59694085.51
Dean Charlieall rounder31461067.39
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Kerr JMbowler1004114.100
Mair Rosemarybowler1014234.222

Latest Highlights

48.1
1

Short of a length, outside off stump. Corteen-Coleman moves onto the back foot and edges behind point on the off side for 1 run.

47.6
1

Kerr comes around the wicket. Full, pitching outside off stump. Corteen-Coleman moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

47.5
1

Back of a length, on line. Dean moves onto the back foot and leg glances for one run back behind square.

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