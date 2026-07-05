Kate Ellen Ebrahim

Kate Ellen Ebrahim

all rounder

Full name:Kate Ellen Ebrahim
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Magicians Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches3139
Innings2834
Overs183.196.4
Balls--
Maidens183
Runs735595
Wickets2022
Avg36.7527.04
SR54.9526.36
Eco4.016.15
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches3139
Innings2520
Not outs89
Runs18191
Balls Faced412120
Avg10.648.27
SR43.9375.83
Fours165
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest2427
Hundreds00

Another Players

Savage, Jacinta

Savage, Jacinta

Anderson, Kate

Anderson, Kate

Asmussen, Sarah

Asmussen, Sarah

Mace-Cochrane, Allie

Mace-Cochrane, Allie

Kench, Emma

Kench, Emma

Cox, Natalie

Cox, Natalie

Sullivan, Gabby

Sullivan, Gabby

Banks, Melissa

Banks, Melissa

Dean, Jodie

Dean, Jodie

Hotton, Abigail

Hotton, Abigail