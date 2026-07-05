Kate Ellen Ebrahim
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kate Ellen Ebrahim
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|31
|39
|Innings
|28
|34
|Overs
|183.1
|96.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|18
|3
|Runs
|735
|595
|Wickets
|20
|22
|Avg
|36.75
|27.04
|SR
|54.95
|26.36
|Eco
|4.01
|6.15
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|31
|39
|Innings
|25
|20
|Not outs
|8
|9
|Runs
|181
|91
|Balls Faced
|412
|120
|Avg
|10.64
|8.27
|SR
|43.93
|75.83
|Fours
|16
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|24
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0